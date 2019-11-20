ASTORIA – Stretch your legs before the big Thanksgiving meal. Join the community for the annual Gobbler Gallop 5 km event at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 at the Columbia River Maritime Museum, 1792 Marine Drive.
Registration starts on site at 8 a.m. and is only available on the day of. The cost is either $10 per person or a donation of five cans of food to benefit Clatsop Community Action. Registration is required.
The gallop follows along the Astoria Riverwalk and allows plenty of space for spectators to cheer on participants. Costumes and silly hats are encouraged, and the top finishers will receive an award.
Post-run snacks will be available for participants.
For more information, visit astoriaparks.com or call 503-325-7275.
