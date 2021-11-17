ASTORIA — Rock-and-roll band Whiskerman will perform Thursday at Fort George Brewery, as part of the Liberty Theatre 2021 season.
The free show will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
Throughout the last seven years the Oakland band has developed an underground reputation for tackling the sublime with their ambitious songwriting, thunderous stage show and acute lyricism. They have since emerged as an engine of the Bay Area’s revitalized psychedelic and festival scenes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.