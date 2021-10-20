SKAMOKAWA, Wash. — Friends of Skamokawa River Life Interpretive Center is hosting an online auction, “A Cornucopia of Treasures.”
Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to operate and maintain the historic River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall.
The hall was originally dedicated on July 4, 1894, as a school. In 1926, a larger school was built and in 1933, the building was moved to avoid demolition when State Route 4 was built. The building now operates as an interpretive center with award-winning exhibits, a gift shop with work by local artisans and book store.
This is the second year the event has been held virtually. Bidding ends Saturday at 5 p.m. Items up for auction include gifts for the holidays and vacation getaways. Visit the auction online at 32auctions.com/FOS2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.