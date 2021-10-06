It’s time for pumpkin patch fun to begin.
Rhett’s Ranch, off U.S. Highway 101 in Washington between Chinook and Ilwaco, is gearing up to offer Halloween-themed outdoor activities for youngsters.
The events will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will continue every weekend from now until Oct. 24. The ranch will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
At 5 p.m. Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 there will be a haunted woods hike designed for older kids.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for infants. The first 500 attendees will receive a free small pumpkin. Guests may bring small wagons to tow the pumpkins back to their cars and are encouraged to bring picnic lunches and lawn chairs.
Masks will be required when social distancing is not practical.
The 40-acre ranch at Chinook Dike Road is run by Anne Mattson in memory of her 14-month-old son, Rhett, who drowned in a 2019 accident.
“We are extremely excited for this upcoming pumpkin patch and appreciate all the support that the community has given us,” she said. “I can tell that it is going to be bigger and better this year. We look forward to seeing our Rhett’s Ranch family.”
Activities available for children have included a petting zoo and outdoor climbing structures. Mattson has added horseshoes, slingshots and steer roping.
Witches will tell stories in an open-air barn. Popcorn and apple cider will be available.
