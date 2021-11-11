SEASIDE—PEO will host a boutique on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to sell one-of-a-kind gifts.
Gifts, sweets, bakery items and themed tables will be set up at the event.
The silent auction features a William Steidel original watercolor donated by Bill and Sally, owners of Steidel Art Gallery of Cannon Beach.
The sale will be in a larger space at the Elks Lodge to accommodate social distancing. Masks required.
PEO is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting women’s education.
