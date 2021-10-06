LONG BEACH, Wash. — The Peninsula Arts Association will host its 50th annual Fall Art Show this weekend.
The show will take place inside the Long Beach Depot Building at 102 3rd St. NW on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A people’s choice contest and art raffle will be held during the event to benefit the association’s high school graduate scholarship fund and art enrichment program.
