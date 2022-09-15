Thursday, Sept. 15
Garden Party
1 p.m., Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, 92343 Fort Clatsop Rd., Astoria. www.nps.gov/lewi or 503-861-4410. Community gardening event.
Drop-In Basketball
6 p.m., Sunset Empire Parks & Recreation District, 1120 Broadway St., Seaside. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-737-3311. Open basketball event.
Friday, Sept. 16
Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market
Noon to 5 p.m., Veterans Field, 111 3rd St. S.E., Long Beach. www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.org or 360-642-2400. Farmers Market featuring local produce. *This event repeats on Fridays through September.
Kite Festival
Noon to 6 p.m., Ocean’s Edge Wayside, South First St., Rockaway Beach. www.rockawaybeach.net or 503-355-8108. Fly kites on the beach.
Paint and Sip
5 p.m., The Vineside Wine Bar, 100 39th St., Astoria. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Cost is $35. Art instruction at winery.
A Night of David and Durang
7:30 p.m., The Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.thetenfifteentheater.com or 503-298-5255. Cost is $20. Production of two one-act plays.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Northwest Garlic Festival
8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Port of Peninsula, 3311 275th St., Ocean Park www.opwa.com/northwest-garlic-festival or 360-665-4448. Annual garlic festival.
Kite Festival
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ocean’s Edge Wayside, South First St., Rockaway Beach. www.rockawaybeach.net or 503-355-8108. Fly kites on the beach.
Pier 39 Saturday Market
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pier 39, www.pier39-astoria.com. Seasonal market on the pier. *This event repeats on Saturdays through October.
Ilwaco Saturday Market
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Port of Ilwaco, 165 Howerton Ave., Ilwaco. www.ilwacosaturdaymarket.com or 360-670-0120. Market featuring local produce and goods. *This event repeats on Saturdays through September.
Analog Film Workshop
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sou’wester Lodge, 3728 J Place, Seaview. www.souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Cost is $70. 16mm cyanotype film workshop.
Gardening into Winter
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Barbey Maritime Center, 1792 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.clatsopmastergardeners.org. Winter gardening, composting, beekeeping workshop.
Ilwaco Walking Tour
2 to 3 p.m., Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 SE Lake St., Ilwaco. www.columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org or 360-642-3446 Walking tour, led by Michael Lemeshko.
Sit & Stitch
3 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St., Astoria. www.homespunquilts.com or 503-325-3300. Knitting circle. *This event repeats on Saturdays.
A Night of David and Durang
7:30 p.m., The Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.thetenfifteentheater.com or 503-298-5255. Cost is $20. Production of two one-act plays.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Northwest Garlic Festival
8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Port of Peninsula, 3311 275th St., Ocean Park www.opwa.com/northwest-garlic-festival or 360-665-4448. Annual garlic festival.
North Coast Online Farmers Market
9 a.m., North Coast Food Web, 577 18th St., Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.localfoodmarketplace.com or 503-468-0921. Virtual market featuring small farms, local goods.
Kite Festival
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ocean’s Edge Wayside, South First St., Rockaway Beach. www.rockawaybeach.net or 503-355-8108. Fly kites on the beach.
Astoria Sunday Market
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 12th St., Astoria. www.astoriasundaymarket.org or 503-440-7168. Seasonal market with produce, local arts & crafts, food and music. *This event repeats on Sundays through October.
Beef Barbecue Fundraiser
Noon to 5 p.m., Olney Grange Hall, 89342 Highway 202, Astoria. 503-298-7831. Meal fundraiser event.
A Night of David and Durang
3:30 p.m., The Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.thetenfifteentheater.com or 503-298-5255. Cost is $20. Production of two one-act plays.
Monday, Sept. 19
Happy Chair Yoga
12:30 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 A Ave., Seaside. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Gentle yoga session.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Cannon Beach Farmers Market
1 to 5 p.m., Cannon Beach City Hall, 163 E Gower Ave., Cannon Beach. www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us or 503-436-8044. Weekly farmers market featuring local produce, goods. *This event repeats on Tuesdays through September.
Superhero Circus Adventure
4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wahkiakum County Fairgrounds, 16 Fairgrounds Rd., Skamokawa. www.circusfuntastic.com or 580-743-0446. Cost is $20. Performance event.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Seaside Farmers Market
2 to 6 p.m., Sunset Empire Parks & Recreation District, 1120 Broadway St., Seaside. www.seasidemarket.org or 503-738-3311. Weekly farmers market featuring local vendors. *This event repeats on Wednesdays through September.
Merry Time Trivia
6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. Cost for participating is $2. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. General knowledge trivia, hosted by Piper and Brandon. Sign up at 6 p.m. Ages 21 and over only.
Trivia Bingo
9 p.m., Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. Late night trivia with bingo sheets. Ages 21 and over only.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Acrylic Painting Workshop
6 p.m., Dawning’s Art Studio,1500 Oster Rd., Gearhart. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Cost is $185. Acrylic fundamentals workshop.
Garden Party
1 p.m., Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, 92343 Fort Clatsop Rd., Astoria. www.nps.gov/lewi or 503-861-4410. Community gardening event.
Drop-In Basketball
6 p.m., Sunset Empire Parks & Recreation District, 1120 Broadway St., Seaside. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-737-3311. Open basketball event.
A Night of David and Durang
7:30 p.m., The Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.thetenfifteentheater.com or 503-298-5255. Cost is $20. Production of two one-act plays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.