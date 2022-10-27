Thursday, Oct. 27
Benefit Art Auction
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake Street, Ilwaco. www.columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org or 360-642-3446. Annual auction with works by local artists.
Acrylic Painting Workshop
6 p.m., Dawning’s Art Studio, 1500 Oster Rd., Gearhart. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Cost is $185. Acrylic fundamentals workshop.
Drop-In Basketball
6 p.m., Sunset Empire Parks & Recreation District, 1120 Broadway St., Seaside. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-737-3311. Open basketball event.
Nature Matters
6 p.m., Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. www.fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Presentation, focused on chum salmon.
Friday, Oct. 28
Benefit Art Auction
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake Street, Ilwaco. www.columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org or 360-642-3446. Annual auction with works by local artists.
Paint and Sip
5 p.m., The Vineside Wine Bar, 100 39th St., Astoria. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Cost is $35. Art instruction at winery.
“Gramercy Ghost”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Theater production.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Pier 39 Saturday Market
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pier 39, www.pier39-astoria.com. Seasonal market on the pier. *This event repeats on Saturdays through October.
Benefit Art Auction
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake Street, Ilwaco. www.columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org or 360-642-3446. Annual auction with works by local artists.
Sit & Stitch
3 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St., Astoria. www.homespunquilts.com or 503-325-3300. Knitting circle. *This event repeats on Saturdays.
Open Wave Radio Workshop
3 to 6 p.m., Sou’wester Lodge, 3728 J Place, Seaview. www.souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Cost is $85. Radio receiver building workshop, using found materials.
Boo Bash
4 to 7 p.m., Emerald Heights, 1 Emerald Drive, Astoria. www.facebook.com/emeraldheightsapts or 503-325-8221. Event featuring a maze, costume contest, trick-or-treating and games.
Halloween at The Loft
7 to 11 p.m., The Loft at The Red Building, 20 Basin St., Astoria. www.theredbuildingloft.com or 503-325-2223. Cost is $25. Halloween festivities.
“Gramercy Ghost”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Theater production.
Sunday, Oct. 30
North Coast Online Farmers Market
9 a.m., North Coast Food Web, 577 18th St., Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.localfoodmarketplace.com or 503-468-0921. Virtual market featuring small farms, local goods.
Cannon Beach Treat Trail
1 to 4 p.m., Various Locations, Cannon Beach. www.cannonbeach.org or 503-436-2623. Trick-or-treating at downtown shops.
Community Costume Closet
1 to 3 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.astoriadowntown.com or 503-791-7940. Donation drive, costumes for local kids.
Talking Tombstones
1 to 5 p.m., Ocean View Cemetery, 575 18th St., Warrenton. www.astoriamuseums.org or 503-325-2203. Presentations about local citizens, from beyond the grave.
Monday, Oct. 31
Happy Chair Yoga
12:30 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 A Ave., Seaside. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Gentle yoga session.
Trick Or Treat Through Astoria
3 to 5 p.m., Various Locations, Astoria. www.astoriadowntown.com. Trick-or-treating event at participating businesses throughout Astoria.
Lake Street Block Party
4 to 8 p.m., Shipwrecords & Moor, Lake St., Ilwaco. www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.com. Costume contest, dance by Beach Ballet.
Haunted Firehouse
4 to 9 p.m., Ilwaco Hook & Ladder, 301 Spruce St., Ilwaco. www.ilwacohookandladderco.org or 360-642-3188.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Knit, Needle & Crochet Class
10 a.m. to noon, Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 A Ave., Seaside. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Community class.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Merry Time Trivia
6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. Cost is $2. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. General knowledge trivia. Sign up at 6 p.m. Ages 21 and over only.
Late-Night Trivia
9 p.m., Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. Late night trivia event. Ages 21 and over only.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Acrylic Painting Workshop
6 p.m., Dawning’s Art Studio, 1500 Oster Rd., Gearhart. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Cost is $185. Acrylic fundamentals workshop.
Drop-In Basketball
6 p.m., Sunset Empire Parks & Recreation District, 1120 Broadway St., Seaside. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-737-3311. Open basketball event.
Ales & Ideas
7 p.m., Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. www.clatsopcc.edu or 503-338-2429. Lecture, discussion featuring local librarians.
