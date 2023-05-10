Thursday, May 11
North Coast Online Farmers Market
3 p.m., North Coast Food Web, 1152 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.org or 503-468-0921. Online farmers market for local vendors, order online Sunday through Tuesday, pick up on Thursday.
Crafternoon
3 to 6 p.m., Purly Shell Fiber Arts, 157 Howerton Way, Ilwaco www.facebook.com/events/478849677386640/478849717386636 or 360-642-3044. Crafting group.
Acrylic Painting Workshop
6 p.m., Dawning’s Art Studio, 1500 Oster Rd., Gearhart. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Cost is $70 to $175. Acrylic fundamentals workshop.
Offshore Sailing Race
Port of Ilwaco, 165 Howerton Ave., Ilwaco. www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.com. Annual yacht race, launching from the Columbia River.
Friday, May 12
Fort to Sea Trail Birding Hike
9 to 10:30 a.m., Fort to Sea Trail, Warrenton. www.seasideor.com/event/fort-to-sea-trail-bird-hike-6. Birding hike led by park ranger, meet at Sunset Beach.
Lager Fest
3 to 8 p.m., Buoy Beer Co., 1152 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.buoybeer.com or 503-468-0198. Brewing festival with live music from Holiday Friends.
Cannon Beach Fat Bike Festival
5 to 7:30 p.m., Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce, 207 N. Spruce St., Cannon Beach. Festival of bike rides, scavenger hunts, festivities.
Fantasy Map Making Class
5 p.m., Warrenton Community Library, 160 S. Main St., Warrenton. www.warrentonlibrary.org or 503-861-8156. Class at library.
“Sylvia”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $20 to $25. Theater production.
Saturday, May 13
Run On The River
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Astoria Riverwalk, Astoria. www.astoriaparksfoundation.com. 5K, 10K and half-marathon running event.
Making Poems From Scratch
10 a.m. to Noon, www.thewritersguild.com or 503-709-5740. Free for members, $25 for nonmembers. Virtual poetry workshop, led by Armin Tolentino.
Nehalem Bay Garden Club Plant Sale
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 43080 North Fork Rd, Nehalem. 503-368-4678. Plant sale, Mother’s Day weekend event.
Ilwaco Saturday Market
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Waterfront Way, Port of Ilwaco. www.ilwacosaturdaymarket.com or 360-670-0120. Seasonal waterfront market with produce, art and crafts. *This event repeats on Saturdays through September.
Lager Fest
11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Buoy Beer Co., 1152 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.buoybeer.com or 503-468-0198. Brewing festival with live music from The Hackles and others.
Cannon Beach Fat Bike Festival
11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce, 207 N. Spruce St., Cannon Beach. Festival of bike rides, scavenger hunts, festivities.
Mother’s Day Tea & Scones
1 to 4 p.m., Flavel House Museum, 714 Exchange St., Astoria. www.astoriamuseums.org or 503-325-2203. Cost is $10 to $14. Hot tea, scones and tours of Victorian mansion.
Nerikomi Clay Workshop
2 to 6 p.m., Ilwaco Artworks, 109 First Ave., Ilwaco. www.souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Cost is $70. Clay hand-building workshop, led by Ally Bruser.
Jazz at the Loft
7 p.m., The Loft at the Red Building, 20 Basin St., Astoria. www.theredbuildingloft.com or 503-325-2223. Jazz concert featuring Kelley Shannon Stargazer, George Colligan Piano Trio.
Documentary Film Showing
7 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.libertyastoria.org or 503-325-5922. Cost is $10. Showing off “PTSD911,” a film about the lives of first responders.
“Sylvia”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $20 to $25. Theater production.
Forest Veil Concert
8 p.m., Sou’wester Lodge, 3728 J Place, Seaview. www.souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Psychedelic rock show.
Sunday, May 14
Astoria Sunday Market
9:50 a.m. to 3 p.m., 12th and Commercial streets, Astoria. www.astoriasundaymarket.com. Farmers market with more than 200 vendors and opening day celebration, entertainment.
Nehalem Bay Garden Club Plant Sale
10 a.m. to Noon, 43080 North Fork Rd, Nehalem. 503-368-4678. Plant sale, Mother’s Day weekend event.
Mother’s Day Clay Play
Noon to 4 p.m., Ilwaco Artworks, 109 First Ave., Ilwaco. www.ilwacoartworks.com. Create a matching set of mugs, planters, jewelry and other items for Mother’s Day.
Tuesday, May 16
Columbia River Estuary Conference
8:30 a.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.estuarypartnership.org or 503-500-5247. Cost is $50 to $100. Conference on restoring, conserving the Columbia River Estuary.
Poetry Open Mic
7 p.m., WineKraft, 80 10th St., Astoria. www.facebook.com/groups/489133709381700 or 206-910-3496. Reading for local poets and writers, hosted by Florence Sage and Rebecca Kraft.
Wednesday, May 17
Columbia River Estuary Conference
8:30 a.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.estuarypartnership.org or 503-500-5247. Cost is $50 to $100. Conference on restoring, conserving the Columbia River Estuary.
Merry Time Trivia
6:30 p.m., Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. Cost is $2. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. General knowledge trivia. Sign up at 6 p.m. Ages 21 and over only.
Cannon Beach Reads Book Club
7 p.m., Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.cannonbeachlibrary.org or 503-436-1391. Book club at library.
Thursday, May 18
Columbia River Estuary Conference
8:30 a.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.estuarypartnership.org or 503-500-5247. Cost is $50 to $100. Conference on restoring, conserving the Columbia River Estuary.
North Coast Online Farmers Market
3 p.m., North Coast Food Web, 1152 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.org or 503-468-0921. Online farmers market for local vendors, order online Sunday through Tuesday, pick up on Thursday.
Crafternoon
3 to 6 p.m., Purly Shell Fiber Arts, 157 Howerton Way, Ilwaco www.facebook.com/events/478849677386640/478849717386636 or 360-642-3044. Crafting group.
Poet Laureate Reading
6 p.m., Astoria Library, 450 10th St., Astoria. www.astorialibrary.org or 503-325-7323. Anis Mojgani reading and Q&A session at library.
