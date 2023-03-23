Thursday, March 23
Pickleball
9 a.m., Sunset Recreation Center, 1120 Broadway St., Seaside. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Cost is $3 to $4. Indoor courts available for use.
Crafternoon
3 p.m., Purly Shell Fiber Arts, 157 Howerton Way, Ilwaco. www.facebook.com/events/478849677386640/478849717386636 or 360-642-3044. Crafting group. *This event repeats on Thursdays
North Coast Online Farmers Market
3 p.m., North Coast Food Web, 1152 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.org or 503-468-0921. Online farmers market for local vendors, order online Sunday through Tuesday, pick up on Thursday.
Acrylic Painting Workshop
6 p.m., Dawning’s Art Studio, 1500 Oster Rd., Gearhart. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Cost is $70 to $175. Art workshop.
Drawing Workshop
6:30 p.m., Tolovana Hall, 3779 Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.tolovanaartscolony.org or 541-215-4445. Drawing workshop, led by artist Sharon Amber.
Nature Matters
7 p.m., Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. www.fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Talk on Northwest heat dome events.
Friday, March 24
Oregon Ghost Conference
3 to 7 p.m., Seaside Civic and Convention Center, 415 First Ave., Seaside. www.oregonghostconference.com or 503-738-8585. Paranormal convention.
Skate Nights
5 to 9 p.m., Astoria Armory, 1636 Exchange St., Astoria. 503-738-2776. Skating event.
Paint and Puff
6 p.m., Dawning’s Art Studio, 1500 Oster Rd., Gearhart. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Cost is $35. Art workshop paired with cannabis.
“Steel Magnolias”
7 p.m., Fort Columbia Theater, Chinook Point, Chinook. www.papatheater.com or 503-522-2092. Cost is $12 to $16. Theater production.
Scott Strickland Concert
7:30 p.m., KALA, 1017 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.kalaastoria.com or 503-332-4878. Cost is $20. Acoustic and electric concert, also featuring singer-songwriter Natalie Price.
“Suite Surrender”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Theater production.
“The Waverly Gallery”
7:30 p.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.thetenfifteentheater.com or 503-298-5255. Theater production.
Saturday, March 25
Oregon Ghost Conference
8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Seaside Civic and Convention Center, 415 First Ave., Seaside. www.oregonghostconference.com or 503-738-8585. Paranormal convention.
Activist Printmaking Workshop
10 a.m., Sou’wester Lodge, 3728 J Place, Seaview. www.souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Cost is $83. Relief printmaking demonstration and interactive presentation, hosted by Karim Shuquem.
Sit & Stitch
3 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St., Astoria. www.homespunquilts.com or 503-325-3300. Knitting circle. *This event repeats on Saturdays.
Skate Nights
5 to 9 p.m., Astoria Armory, 1636 Exchange St., Astoria. 503-738-2776. Skating event.
“Steel Magnolias”
7 p.m., Fort Columbia Theater, Chinook Point, Chinook. www.papatheater.com or 503-522-2092. Cost is $12 to $16. Theater production.
“Suite Surrender”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Theater production.
“The Waverly Gallery”
7:30 p.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.thetenfifteentheater.com or 503-298-5255. Theater production.
North Coast Comedy Night
8 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.libertyastoria.org or 503-325-5922. Cost is $18, ages 18 and over only. Stand-up comedy show.
Henry Chadwick Concert
8 p.m., Sou’wester Lodge, 3728 J Place, Seaview. www.souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542.
Sunday, March 26
Oregon Ghost Conference
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Seaside Civic and Convention Center, 415 First Ave., Seaside. www.oregonghostconference.com or 503-738-8585. Paranormal convention.
“Steel Magnolias”
2 p.m., Fort Columbia Theater, Chinook Point, Chinook. www.papatheater.com or 503-522-2092. Cost is $12 to $16. Theater production.
“The Waverly Gallery”
3:30 p.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.thetenfifteentheater.com or 503-298-5255. Theater production.
Maria Muldaur Concert
4 p.m., White Clover Grange No. 784, 36585 Oregon Highway 53, Nehalem. www.whiteclovergrange.org or 503-368-5674. Concert benefiting music education programs.
Sunday Night Music
6 p.m., Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. www.fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Concert from Lucas Lawson and the Unturned Stone.
Monday, March 27
Pickleball
9 a.m., Sunset Recreation Center, 1120 Broadway St., Seaside. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Cost is $3 to $4. Indoor courts available for use.
Wednesday, March 29
Merry Time Trivia
6:30 p.m., Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. Cost is $2. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. General knowledge trivia. Sign up at 6 p.m. Ages 21 and over only.
Bingo Trivia
9 p.m., Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. Part trivia, part bingo event hosted by Steven Culbreath. Ages 21 and over only.
Thursday, March 30
Pickleball
9 a.m., Sunset Recreation Center, 1120 Broadway St., Seaside. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Cost is $3 to $4. Indoor courts available for use.
Crafternoon
3 p.m., Purly Shell Fiber Arts, 157 Howerton Way, Ilwaco. www.facebook.com/events/478849677386640/478849717386636 or 360-642-3044. Crafting group. *This event repeats on Thursdays.
North Coast Online Farmers Market
3 p.m., North Coast Food Web, 1152 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.org or 503-468-0921. Online farmers market for local vendors, order online Sunday through Tuesday, pick up on Thursday.
Paint and Sip
6 p.m., Buddha Kat Winery, 37 N. Edgewood St., Seaside. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Cost is $35. Art workshop at winery.
Drawing Workshop
6:30 p.m., Tolovana Hall, 3779 Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.tolovanaartscolony.org or 541-215-4445. Drawing workshop, led by artist Sharon Amber.
“The Waverly Gallery”
7:30 p.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.thetenfifteentheater.com or 503-298-5255. Theater production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.