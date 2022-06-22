Thursday, June 23
Arts Council of Clatsop County Meeting
11 a.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St, Astoria. www.facebook.com/events/712353466763427. Monthly board meeting.
Volleyball
4 p.m., Sunset Empire Recreation Center, 1140 Broadway St., Seaside. Cost for participating is $3. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Community volleyball event, ages 15 and over only.
Library Teen Advisory Board
4:30 p.m., Warrenton Community Library, 160 S. Main Ave., Warrenton. www.warrentonlibrary.org or 503-861-8156. Teens invited to suggest library programming.
Karaoke with Joe Bear
7 p.m., Labor Temple Diner & Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. www.labortemplebar.com or 503-325-0801. Karaoke event, ages 21 and over only.
“Birds of a Feather”
7:30 p.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.tenfifteen.org or 503-470-5275. Theatre production adapted from Marc Acito.
Friday, June 24
Fort To Sea Trail Bird Hike
9 a.m., Fort Stevens State Park, 100 Peter Iredale Road, Warrenton. www.seasideor.com or 503-861-3170. Guided hike to identify birds.
Columbia Pacific Farmers Market
Noon to 5 p.m., Veterans Field, 111 3rd St. SE, Long Beach. www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.org or 360-642-2400. Farmers Market featuring local produce. *This event repeats on Fridays through Sept.
Pacific County Pride
2 to 5 p.m., Long Beach Elementary School, 400 Washington Ave., Long Beach. 360-580-5651. March and festivities.
Bingo Night
6 p.m., Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St., Astoria. www.facebook.com/Astoria-Elks-180-740140142805481. 503-325-2806. Bingo with prizes, for members only. This event repeats on Fridays.
Paint Night
6 p.m., Dawning’s Art Studio, 1500 Oster Road, Gearhart. Cost for participating is $35 to $53. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Art instruction and experience for all skill levels.
Open Mic
6:45 p.m., remote. www.peninsulaartscenter.org or 360-901-0962. Sign ups at 6:45. Open mic for musicians.
“Birds of a Feather”
7:30 p.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.tenfifteen.org or 503-470-5275. Theatre production adapted from Marc Acito.
Saturday, June 25
Ilwaco Saturday Market
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Port of Ilwaco, 165 Howerton Ave, Ilwaco. www.ilwacosaturdaymarket.com or 360-670-0120. Market featuring local produce and goods. *This event repeats on Saturdays through September.
Pier 39 Saturday Market
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. www.pier39-astoria.com. Seasonal market on the pier. *This event repeats on Saturdays through October.
Illuminated Letters with Celtic Knots & Zentangle
10:30 a.m., Astoria Art Loft, 106 3rd St., Astoria. www.astoriaartloft.com or 503-325-4442. Cost for participating is $80. Art making workshop.
Amateur Radio Field Day
11 a.m., Downtown Astoria, 12th and Exchange streets, Astoria. www.w7buhams.club or 512-787-6059. Amateur radio exercise.
Seaside’s First Pride
Noon to 5 p.m., Downtown Seaside, www.facebook.com/events/732912194411637. Walk along the Promenade, parade, movie showing.
Sit & Stitch
3 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St., Astoria. www.homespunquilts.com or 503-325-3300. Knitting circle. *This event repeats on Saturdays.
Carl Tosten
4 p.m., Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave., Long Beach. www.peninsulaartscenter.org or 360-901-0962. Acoustic guitarist performs.
“Birds of a Feather”
7:30 p.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.tenfifteen.org or 503-470-5275. Theatre production adapted from Marc Acito.
Sunday, June 26
North Coast Online Farmers Market
9 a.m., North Coast Food Web, 577 18th St., Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.localfoodmarketplace.com or 503-468-0921. Virtual market featuring small farms, local goods.
Astoria Sunday Market
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 12th St., Astoria. www.astoriasundaymarket.org or 503-440-7168. Seasonal market with produce, local arts & crafts, food and music.
Seaside Fly In & Barbecue
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Seaside Municipal Airport 2797 U.S. Highway 101, Seaside. www.seasideor.com/event/seaside-airport-fly-in-and-bbq or 503-738-5112. Hot dogs and hamburgers served.
Ilwaco Pop Up Library Services
10:30 a.m. to noon, Ilwaco Food Bank, 303 First Ave S, Ilwaco. www.trl.org/locations/ilwaco or 360-642-3908. Library staff available for questions.
Amateur Radio Field Day
11 a.m., Downtown Astoria, 12th and Exchange streets, Astoria. www.w7buhams.club or 512-787-6059. Amateur radio exercise.
Monday, June 27
Happy Chair Yoga
12:30 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 A Ave., Seaside. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Gentle yoga session.
Tuesday, June 28
Astoria Visual Arts and Fort George Benefit Night
11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. www.astoriavisualarts.org/events/ava-fort-george-benefit-night. Ten percent of sales donated to Astoria Visual Arts.
Cannon Beach Farmers Market
1 to 5 p.m., Cannon Beach City Hall, 163 E Gower Ave., Cannon Beach. www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us or 503-436-8044. Weekly farmers market featuring local produce, goods. *This event repeats on Tuesdays through September.
Wednesday, June 29
Coffenbury Lake Bird Hike
9 a.m., Fort Stevens State Park, 100 Peter Iredale Road, Warrenton. www.seasideor.com or 503-861-3170. Guided hike to identify birds.
Beach & Bird
11 a.m., Cannon Beach Gallery, 1064 S. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.cannonbeacharts.org or 503-436-0744. Art exhibit featuring wildlife and coastal scenes.
Happy Chair Yoga
12:30 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 A Ave., Seaside. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Gentle yoga session.
Seaside Farmers Market
2 to 6 p.m., Downtown Seaside, 1120 Broadway St., Seaside. www.seasidemarket.org or 503-738-3311. Weekly farmers market featuring local vendors. *This event repeats on Wednesdays through September.
Merry Time Trivia
6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. Cost for participating is $2. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. General knowledge trivia, hosted by Piper and Brandon. Sign up at 6 p.m. Ages 21 and over only.
Late(r) Night Trivia
8:30 to 10 p.m., Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. Late night trivia featuring additional topics. Sign up at 8 p.m. Ages 21 and over only.
Thursday, June 30
Garden Party
1 p.m., Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, 92343 Fort Clatsop Road, Astoria. www.nps.gov/lewi or 503-861-4410. Community gardening event.
Volleyball
4 p.m., Sunset Empire Recreation Center, 1140 Broadway St., Seaside. Cost for participating is $3. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Community volleyball event, ages 15 and over only.
Karaoke with Joe Bear
7 p.m., Labor Temple Diner & Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. www.labortemplebar.com or 503-325-0801. Karaoke event, ages 21 and over only.
