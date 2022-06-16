Thursday, June 16
Volleyball
4 p.m., Sunset Empire Recreation Center, 1140 Broadway St., Seaside. Cost for participating is $3. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Community volleyball event, ages 15 and over only.
Anime Club
4:30 p.m., Warrenton Community Library, 160 S. Main Ave., Warrenton. www.warrentonlibrary.org or 503-861-8156. Club for teens to watch anime and read manga.
Paint and Sip
6 p.m., The Vineside Wine Bar, 100 39th St., Astoria. www.thevineside.com or 503-468-6106. Painting instruction and enjoyment.
Paint Night
6 p.m., Buddha Kat Winery, 37 N. Edgewood St., Seaside. 971-202-2146. Painting class with wine selections.
Tarot Wisdom Circle
6:30 p.m., Weird Sisters Freak Boutique, 1004 Marine Drive, Astoria. Cost for participating is $12. www.juliahesse.com or 970-570-9323. Tarot reading event.
Karaoke with Joe Bear
7 p.m., Labor Temple Diner & Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. www.labortemplebar.com or 503-325-0801. Karaoke event, ages 21 and over only.
Friday, June 17
Astoria Nordic Heritage Park Dedication
10:30 a.m., 16th St. and Marine Drive, Astoria. www.astorianordicpark.org. Dedication of new downtown park, featuring live music and speakers.
Columbia Pacific Farmers Market
Noon to 5 p.m., Veterans Field, 111 3rd St. SE, Long Beach. www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.org or 360-642-2400. Farmers Market featuring local produce.
55th Annual Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival
2 p.m., Clatsop County Fairgrounds, 92937 Walluski Loop Road, Astoria. www.astoriascanfest.org. Annual festival celebrating Scandinavian culture and heritage.
Mystery Bottle Friday
3 to 9 p.m., The Vineside Wine Bar, 100 39th St., Astoria. www.thevineside.com or 503-468-6106. Try a mystery glass of wine.
2022 Commencement Ceremony
4 p.m., Clatsop Community College, 1651 Lexington Ave., Astoria. www.clatsopcc.edu or 503-338-2411. Ceremony honoring this year’s graduating class.
Paint Night
6 p.m., Dawning’s Art Studio, 1500 Oster Road, Gearhart. Cost for participating is $35 to $53. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Art instruction and experience for all skill levels.
Open Mic
6:45 p.m., remote. www.peninsulaartscenter.org or 360-901-0962. Sign ups at 6:45. Open mic for musicians.
“Birds of a Feather”
7:30 p.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.tenfifteen.org. Theater production adapted from Marc Acito.
Saturday, June 18
55th Annual Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival
7 a.m., Clatsop County Fairgrounds, 92937 Walluski Loop Road, Astoria. www.astoriascanfest.org. Annual festival celebrating Scandinavian culture and heritage.
Puffin Watch Beach Cleanup
9:30 a.m., Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach. www.solveoregon.org. Beach cleanup event.
Zine Making Workshop
10 a.m., Astoria Studio Collective, 1010 Duane St., Astoria. Cost for participating is $25 to $35. www.thewritersguild.org or 360-703-8948. Workshop for making zines.
Pier 39 Saturday Market
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pier 39, Astoria. www.pier39-astoria.com. Cost for participating is $20. *This event repeats on Saturdays through October.
Saturday Market at the Port of Ilwaco
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Port of Ilwaco, 165 Howerton Ave, Ilwaco. www.ilwacosaturdaymarket.com or 360-670-0120. Market featuring local produce and goods. *This event repeats on Saturdays through September.
Illuminated Letters with Celtic Knots & Zentangle
10:30 a.m., Astoria Art Loft, 106 3rd St., Astoria. www.astoriaartloft.com or 503-325-4442. Cost for participating is $80. Art making workshop.
Ilwaco Walking Tour
2 p.m., Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 SE Lake St., Ilwaco. www.columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org or 360-642-3446. *This event repeats on Saturdays through September.
Sit & Stitch
3 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St., Astoria. www.homespunquilts.com or 503-325-3300. Knitting circle. *This event repeats on Saturdays.
Library After Dark
4 p.m., Warrenton Community Library 160 S. Main Ave, Warrenton. www.warrentonlibrary.org or 503-861-8156. Event with local authors, appetizers and beverages.
“Birds of a Feather”
7:30 p.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.tenfifteen.org. Theater production adapted from Marc Acito.
Sunday, June 19
55th Annual Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival
7 a.m., Clatsop County Fairgrounds, 92937 Walluski Loop Road, Astoria. www.astoriascanfest.org. Annual festival celebrating Scandinavian culture and heritage.
North Coast Online Farmers Market
9 a.m., North Coast Food Web, 577 18th St., Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.localfoodmarketplace.com or 503-468-0921. Virtual market featuring small farms, local goods.
Astoria Sunday Market
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 12th St., Astoria. www.astoriasundaymarket.org or 503-440-7168. Seasonal market with produce, local arts & crafts, food and music.
“Birds of a Feather”
7:30 p.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.tenfifteen.org. Theater production adapted from Marc Acito.
Monday, June 20
Happy Chair Yoga
12:30 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 A Ave., Seaside. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Gentle yoga session.
Tuesday, June 21
Cannon Beach Farmers Market
1 to 5 p.m., Cannon Beach City Hall, 163 E. Gower St., Cannon Beach. www.cannonbeach.org or 503-436-8044. Market featuring a variety of produce, cheeses, flowers and more. *This event repeats on Tuesdays through September.
Sandpipers in the Surf
2 p.m., Miska Studio Gallery, 107 Sunset Blvd., Cannon Beach. www.cannonbeach.org or 425-922-6329. Cost for participating is $150. Art workshop exploring sumi ink on clay board.
Volleyball
4 p.m., Sunset Empire Recreation Center, 1120 Broadway St., Seaside. Cost for participating is $3. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Community volleyball event, ages 15 and over only.
Wednesday, June 22
Happy Chair Yoga
12:30 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 A Ave., Seaside. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Gentle yoga session.
Seaside Farmers Market
2 to 6 p.m., Downtown Seaside, 1120 Broadway St., Seaside. www.seasidemarket.org or 503-738-3311. Weekly farmers market featuring local vendors. *This event repeats on Wednesdays through September.
Merry Time Trivia
6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. Cost for participating is $2. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. General knowledge trivia, hosted by Piper and Brandon. Sign up at 6 p.m. Ages 21 and over only.
Late(r) Night Trivia
8:30 to 10 p.m., Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. Late night trivia featuring additional topics. Sign up at 8 p.m. Ages 21 and over only.
Thursday, June 23
Arts Council of Clatsop County meeting
11 a.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.facebook.com/events/712353466763427. Monthly board meeting.
Volleyball
4 p.m., Sunset Empire Recreation Center, 1140 Broadway St., Seaside. Cost for participating is $3. www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Community volleyball event, ages 15 and over only.
Library Teen Advisory Board
4:30 p.m., Warrenton Community Library, 160 S. Main Ave., Warrenton. www.warrentonlibrary.org or 503-861-8156. Teens invited to suggest library programming.
Karaoke with Joe Bear
7 p.m., Labor Temple Diner & Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. www.labortemplebar.com or 503-325-0801. Karaoke event, ages 21 and over only.
“Birds of a Feather”
7:30 p.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.tenfifteen.org or 503-470-5275. Theater production adapted from Marc Acito.
