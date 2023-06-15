Thursday, June 15
North Coast Online Farmers Market
3 p.m., North Coast Food Web, 1152 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.org or 503-468-0921. Online farmers market, order Sunday through Tuesday, pick up on Thursday.
Crafternoon
3 to 6 p.m., Purly Shell Fiber Arts, 157 Howerton Way, Ilwaco www.facebook.com/events/478849677386640/478849717386636. Crafting event.
Paint And Sip
6 p.m., Buddha Kat Winery, 37 Edgewood Drive, Seaside. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Cost is $40. Painting class at winery.
Thursday Night Lecture Series
7 p.m., Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. www.fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Lecture on coastline ecology and history by Elissa Connolly-Randazzo.
Friday, June 16
Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival
2 to 11 p.m., Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center, 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria. www.astoriascanfest.com or 503-325-6136. Heritage festival with entertainment, vendors, Queen’s coronation at 7 p.m.
Columbia Pacific Farmers Market
Noon to 5 p.m., 111 Third St., Long Beach. longbeachwa.gov/recreation/farmersmarket or 360-244-3921. Seasonal farmers market. *This event repeats on Fridays through September.
Muscle And Chrome Classic Car Show
1 p.m., Seaside Carousel Mall, 300 Broadway, Seaside. www.eventbrite.com/e/muscle-and-chrome-classic-car-show-tickets-621241880187. Cost is $40. Vintage car show.
Fort George Brewery Beer Pier
3 to 8 p.m., Astoria Riverfront, 70 W. Marine Drive, Astoria. www.fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Beer Pier now open for the season.
Manzanita Farmers Market
4 p.m., Underhill Plaza, 635 Manzanita Ave., Manzanita. www.manzanitafarmersmarket.com or 503-801-1442. Seasonal farmers market. *This event repeats on Fridays through September.
“Tiny Beautiful Things”
7:30 p.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.thetenfifteentheater.com or 503-298-5255. Cost is $20. Theater production.
Saturday, June 17
Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival
7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center, 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria. www.astoriascanfest.com or 503-325-6136. Heritage festival with Midnight Sun breakfast, Running of the Trolls, Midsummer Pole Raising and other traditional events.
“Coastal Trees For A Changing Climate”
10 a.m., Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. www.hoffmanarts.org or 503-368-3846. Lecture at art center.
Ilwaco Saturday Market
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Waterfront Way, Port of Ilwaco. www.ilwacosaturdaymarket.com or 360-670-0120. Seasonal waterfront market with produce, art and crafts. *This event repeats on Saturdays through September.
Clay Handbuilding Workshop
2 p.m., Ilwaco Artworks, 109 First Ave., Ilwaco. www.ilwacoartworks.com or 360-642-2542. Cost is $60. Clay workshop led by Mariam Matheson.
Fort George Brewery Beer Pier
3 to 8 p.m., Astoria Riverfront, 70 W. Marine Drive, Astoria. www.fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Beer Pier now open for the season.
“Tiny Beautiful Things”
7:30 p.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.thetenfifteentheater.com or 503-298-5255. Cost is $20. Theater production.
Ida Jane Concert
8 p.m., Sou’wester Lodge, 3728 J Place, Seaview. www.souwesterlodge.com or 360-642-2542. Folk/alternative show.
Sunday, June 18
Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival
7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center, 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria. www.astoriascanfest.com or 503-325-6136. Heritage festival with Viking Encampment, Icelandic Horses, Flag Ceremony and other traditional events.
Astoria Sunday Market
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 12th and Commercial streets, Astoria. www.astoriasundaymarket.com. Farmers market with more than 200 vendors and live entertainment. *This event repeats on Sundays through October.
Juneteenth Art and Celebration
1 p.m., Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. www.hoffmanarts.org. Lecture and presentation by artist Arvie Smith.
“One Finch Singing” Book Release Event
4 p.m., Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. www.hoffmanarts.org. Presentation on poetry book by author Emily Ransdell.
“Tiny Beautiful Things”
7:30 p.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.thetenfifteentheater.com or 503-298-5255. Cost is $20. Theater production.
Monday, June 19
Music Mondays
1 to 3 p.m., Seaside Coffee House, 5 Holladay Drive, Seaside. www.seasidecoffeeroasters.com or 503-717-0111. Coffeehouse music series.
Tuesday, June 20
Cannon Beach Farmers Market
1 to 5 p.m., Cannon Beach City Hall, 163 Gower Ave., Cannon Beach. www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us or 503-436-8044. Weekly farmers market with local produce, goods. *This event repeats on Tuesdays through September.
Taste Of The Food Web
4 to 6 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.org or 503-468-0921. Evening with local chefs, friendly competition.
Wednesday, June 21
Seaside Farmers Market
2 to 6 p.m., Sunset Recreation Center, 1120 Broadway St., Seaside. www.seasidemarket.org or 503-738-3311. Weekly farmers market featuring local vendors. *This event repeats on Wednesdays through September.
Make Music Day
3 to 8 p.m., Various Locations, Astoria. www.makemusicday.org/clatsopcounty or 307-286-1161. Music event, sponsored by Arts Council of Clatsop County.
Summer Solstice Labyrinth Walk
6 to 8 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave., Astoria. www.graceastoria.org or 802-989-5190. Labyrinth walk with music from pianist Jennifer Goodenberger.
Cannon Beach Reads Book Club
7 p.m., Cannon Beach Library, 131 Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.cannonbeachlibrary.org or 503-436-1391. Monthly in-person and virtual book club.
Thursday, June 22
North Coast Online Farmers Market
3 p.m., North Coast Food Web, 1152 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.org or 503-468-0921. Online farmers market, order Sunday through Tuesday, pick up on Thursday.
Crafternoon
3 to 6 p.m., Purly Shell Fiber Arts, 157 Howerton Way, Ilwaco www.facebook.com/events/478849677386640/478849717386636. Crafting event.
“Tiny Beautiful Things”
7:30 p.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.thetenfifteentheater.com or 503-298-5255. Cost is $20. Theater production.
