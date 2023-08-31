Thursday, Aug. 31
North Coast Online Farmers Market
3 p.m., North Coast Food Web, 1152 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.org or 503-468-0921. Online food marketplace, pick up on Thursdays.
Xanadu Karaoke Night
5 p.m., Xanadu Astoria, 1104 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.xanaduastoria.com or 503-741-3073. Karaoke night and drink specials.
“Sherwood: The Adventures Of Robin Hood”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $20 to $25. Theater production.
Friday, Sept. 1
Columbia Pacific Farmers Market
Noon to 5 p.m., 111 Third St., Long Beach. longbeachwa.gov/recreation/farmersmarket or 360-244-3921. Seasonal farmers market. *This event repeats on Fridays through September.
Manzanita Farmers Market
4 to 7 p.m., Underhill Plaza, 635 Manzanita Ave., Manzanita. www.manzanitafarmersmarket.com or 503-801-1442. Seasonal farmers market. *This event repeats on Fridays through September.
Summer’s End Festival
5 p.m., 1900 Ocean Drive, Hammond. www.fortstevenssummersend.com or 503-951-0655. Live music, disc golf, food trucks at festival.
Paint and Sip
6 p.m., Dawning’s Art Studio, 1500 Oster Rd., Gearhart. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Cost is $35. Painting class.
“Agnes of God”
7 p.m., North County Recreation District Performing Arts Center, 36115 Ninth St., Nehalem. www.ncrd.org or 855-444-6273. Cost is $20. Theater production.
“Don Giovanni”
7 p.m., Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St., Astoria. www.larsencenter.org or 503-338-9132. Opera performance.
Jessica Fichot Concert
7 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.libertyastoria.org or 503-325-5922. Cost is $15 to $35. Multilingual performance by singer-songwriter and band.
“Sherwood: The Adventures Of Robin Hood”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $20 to $25. Theater production.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Battle For Clatsop County
9 a.m., Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center, 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria. www.clatsopcofair.com or Cost is $15. Living history, battle reenactment.
Chinook Arts and Crafts Festival
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chinook School, 810 U.S. Highway 101, Chinook. www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.com. Arts and crafts event.
Ilwaco Saturday Market
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Waterfront Way, Port of Ilwaco. www.ilwacosaturdaymarket.com or 360-670-0120. Seasonal waterfront market with produce, art and crafts. *This event repeats on Saturdays through September.
“Opera Sisters” Book Discussion
11 a.m., Astoria Library 450 10th St., Astoria. www.cascadiaconcertopera.org or 503-468-0796. Discussion with author Marianne Monson.
Summer’s End Festival
Noon, 1900 Ocean Drive, Hammond. www.fortstevenssummersend.com or 503-951-0655. Live music, disc golf, food trucks at festival.
Liberty Theatre Guided Tours
Noon and 1 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.libertyastoria.org or 503-325-5922. Cost is $5 to $10. Guided tour of the theater’s architecture and history.
Willa Schneberg Reading, Workshop
2 p.m., Astoria Visual Arts, 1000 Duane St., Astoria. www.astoriavisualarts.org or 503-741-9694. Reading and workshop led by visual artist and poet.
Seaside Art Walk
5 to 7 p.m., Various Locations, Downtown Seaside. www.seasideor.com. Monthly art walk at local galleries.
“Agnes of God”
7 p.m., North County Recreation District Performing Arts Center, 36115 Ninth St., Nehalem. www.ncrd.org or 855-444-6273. Cost is $20. Theater production.
“Sherwood: The Adventures Of Robin Hood”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $20 to $25. Theater production.
Workplace Classics For Labor Day
8 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.libertyastoria.org or 503-325-5922. Cost is $5. Showing of “Office Space.”
Sunday, Sept. 3
Battle For Clatsop County
9 a.m., Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center, 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria. www.clatsopcofair.com or Cost is $15. Living history, battle reenactment.
Astoria Sunday Market
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 12th and Commercial streets, Astoria. www.astoriasundaymarket.com. Farmers market with more than 200 vendors and live entertainment. *This event repeats on Sundays through October.
Chinook Arts and Crafts Festival
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chinook School, 810 U.S. Highway 101, Chinook. www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.com. Arts and crafts event.
Summer’s End Festival
Noon, 1900 Ocean Drive, Hammond. www.fortstevenssummersend.com or 503-951-0655. Live music, disc golf, food trucks at festival.
“Agnes of God”
2 p.m., North County Recreation District Performing Arts Center, 36115 Ninth St., Nehalem. www.ncrd.org or 855-444-6273. Cost is $20. Theater production.
“Don Giovanni”
7 p.m., Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St., Astoria. www.larsencenter.org or 503-338-9132. Opera performance.
Ponderous Tome Book Club
5:30 p.m., Tolovana Hall, 3779 Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.tolovanaartscolony.org or 541-215-4445. Nonfiction book club.
Pinball Event
6 p.m., Merry Time Bar and Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. Free pinball, tips on how to play.
Workplace Classics For Labor Day
8 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.libertyastoria.org or 503-325-5922. Cost is $5. Showing of “9 to 5.”
Monday, Sept. 4
Battle For Clatsop County
9 a.m., Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center, 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria. www.clatsopcofair.com or Cost is $15. Living history, battle reenactment.
Music Mondays
1 to 3 p.m., Seaside Coffee House, 5 Holladay Drive, Seaside. www.seasidecoffeeroasters.com or 503-717-0111. Coffeehouse music series.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Cannon Beach Farmers Market
1 to 5 p.m., Cannon Beach City Hall, 163 Gower Ave., Cannon Beach. www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us or 503-436-8044. Weekly farmers market with local produce, goods. *This event repeats on Tuesdays through September.
Astoria Social Justice Book Club
6 p.m., Selina Commodore Hotel, 258 14th St., Astoria. 206-384-9591. Monthly book club.
Ric’s Poetry Open Mic
7 p.m., WineKraft, 80 10th St., Astoria. www.facebook.com/groups/489133709381700 or 206-910-3496. Meetup for local poets and writers.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Seaside Farmers Market
2 to 6 p.m., Sunset Recreation Center, 1120 Broadway St., Seaside. www.seasidemarket.org or 503-738-3311. Weekly farmers market featuring local vendors. *This event repeats on Wednesdays through September.
Thursday, Sept. 7
North Coast Online Farmers Market
3 p.m., North Coast Food Web, 1152 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.org or 503-468-0921. Online food marketplace, pick up on Thursdays.
Xanadu Karaoke Night
5 p.m., Xanadu Astoria, 1104 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.xanaduastoria.com or 503-741-3073. Karaoke night and drink specials.
Nerdsdaynitelive!
6 p.m., Liberty Theatre McTavish Room, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.libertyastoria.org or 503-325-5922. Gaming event.
Paint and Sip
6 p.m., Buddha Kat Winery, 37 N. Edgewood St., Seaside. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Cost is $40. Art experience at a winery.
