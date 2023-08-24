Thursday, Aug. 24
Astoria Visual Arts Sculpting Camp
9 a.m., Coffenbury Lake, Fort Stevens State Park. www.astoriavisualarts.org. Art camp for ages 5 to 12.
Washington State International Kite Festival
9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Long Beach. www.kitefestival.com. Annual kite celebration with workshops, challenges and sightseeing.
Habitap Astoria
5 p.m., Obelisk Beer Co., 598 Bond St., Astoria. www.columbialandtrust.org/habitap-astoria or 360-696-0131. Drinks, conversation and trivia.
Xanadu Karaoke Night
5 p.m., Xanadu Astoria, 1104 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.xanaduastoria.com or 503-741-3073. Karaoke night and drink specials.
“Sherwood: The Adventures Of Robin Hood”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $20 to $25. Theater production.
Friday, Aug. 25
Fort To Sea Birding Walk
9 a.m., Fort to Sea Trailhead, Sunset Beach. www.nps.gov or 971-338-8030. Bird identification walk, led by park ranger.
Columbia Pacific Farmers Market
Noon to 5 p.m., 111 Third St., Long Beach. longbeachwa.gov/recreation/farmersmarket or 360-244-3921. Seasonal farmers market. *This event repeats on Fridays through September.
Peninsula Rhythm & Blues Festival
1 p.m., Port of Peninsula, 3311 275th St., Nahcotta. www.peninsulabluesfest.org. Cost is free to $5. Music festival.
Manzanita Farmers Market
4 to 7 p.m., Underhill Plaza, 635 Manzanita Ave., Manzanita. www.manzanitafarmersmarket.com or 503-801-1442. Seasonal farmers market. *This event repeats on Fridays through September.
“Goodbye, Mr. Chips”
7 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.libertyastoria.org or 503-325-5922. Opera reimagined for film, showing at historic venue.
“Sherwood: The Adventures Of Robin Hood”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $20 to $25. Theater production.
Adams & Costello Album Release Show
8 p.m., KALA, 1017 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.kalaastoria.com or 503-338-4878. Concert, album release from Cannon Beach musical duo.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Ilwaco Saturday Market
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Waterfront Way, Port of Ilwaco. www.ilwacosaturdaymarket.com or 360-670-0120. Seasonal waterfront market with produce, art and crafts. *This event repeats on Saturdays through September.
Painting Pet Portraits
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Astoria Art Loft, 106 Third St., Astoria. www.astoriaartloft.com or 503-325-4442. Cost is $125. Oil painting class led by artist Robert Paulmenn.
Peninsula Rhythm & Blues Festival
11 a.m., Port of Peninsula, 3311 275th St., Nahcotta. www.peninsulabluesfest.org. Cost is free to $5. Music festival.
Liberty Theatre Guided Tours
Noon and 1 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.libertyastoria.org or 503-325-5922. Cost is $5 to $10. Guided tour of the theater’s architecture and history.
Hood To Coast Wrap Party
1:45 p.m., Seaside Beach, 200 N. Prom, Seaside. www.hoodtocoast.com. Finish line of 200-mile relay race, music from Brian O’Dell Band.
Hayday
3 p.m., Public Coast Brewing Co., 264 Third St., Cannon Beach. www.haydayfest.com. Cost is $25 to $100. Festival with more than 40 Oregon craft brews.
Beard & Mustache Competition
7 p.m., Labor Temple Diner & Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. www.labortemplebar.com or 503-325-0801. Cost to enter is $25. Beard and mustache contest.
Cape Disappointment Concert Series
7 p.m., Waikiki Beach, 244 Robert Gray Drive, Ilwaco. www.parks.wa.gov or 360-642-3078. Park concert series, featuring Na Lei ‘Eha.
Two One-Act Chamber Operas
7 p.m., Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St., Astoria. www.larsencenter.org or 503-325-5922. Cost is $30 to $50. Performances of “Free Men” and “The Dream.”
“Sherwood: The Adventures Of Robin Hood”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $20 to $25. Theater production.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Washington State International Kite Festival
9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Long Beach. www.kitefestival.com. Annual kite celebration with workshops, challenges and sightseeing.
Astoria Sunday Market
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 12th and Commercial streets, Astoria. www.astoriasundaymarket.com. Farmers market with more than 200 vendors and live entertainment. *This event repeats on Sundays through October.
Painting Pet Portraits
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Astoria Art Loft, 106 Third St., Astoria. www.astoriaartloft.com or 503-325-4442. Cost is $125. Oil painting class led by artist Robert Paulmenn.
Ilwaco Art Walk
1 to 4 p.m., Various Locations, Ilwaco. www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.com. Monthly art walk. *This event repeats on the last Sunday of each month through September.
Two One-Act Chamber Operas
3 p.m., Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St., Astoria. www.larsencenter.org or 503-325-5922. Cost is $30 to $50. Performances of “Free Men” and “The Dream.”
Monday, Aug. 28
Music Mondays
1 to 3 p.m., Seaside Coffee House, 5 Holladay Drive, Seaside. www.seasidecoffeeroasters.com or 503-717-0111. Coffeehouse music series.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Cannon Beach Farmers Market
1 to 5 p.m., Cannon Beach City Hall, 163 Gower Ave., Cannon Beach. www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us or 503-436-8044. Weekly farmers market with local produce, goods. *This event repeats on Tuesdays through September.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Seaside Farmers Market
2 to 6 p.m., Sunset Recreation Center, 1120 Broadway St., Seaside. www.seasidemarket.org or 503-738-3311. Weekly farmers market featuring local vendors. *This event repeats on Wednesdays through September.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Xanadu Karaoke Night
5 p.m., Xanadu Astoria, 1104 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.xanaduastoria.com or 503-741-3073. Karaoke night and drink specials.
“Sherwood: The Adventures Of Robin Hood”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $20 to $25. Theater production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.