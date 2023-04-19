Thursday, April 20
“Coming Home: A Tour of Ilwaco”
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake St., Ilwaco. www.columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org or 360-642-3446. Historic tour of Ilwaco.
North Coast Online Farmers Market
3 p.m., North Coast Food Web, 1152 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.org or 503-468-0921. Online farmers market for local vendors, order online Sunday through Tuesday, pick up on Thursday.
Paint and Puff
6 p.m., Dawning’s Art Studio, 1500 Oster Rd., Gearhart. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Cost is $35. Painting class with cannabis.
Drawing Workshop
6:30 p.m., Tolovana Hall, 3779 Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.tolovanaartscolony.org or 541-215-4445. Drawing workshop, led by artist Sharon Amber.
Jenny Conlee-Drizos, Casey Neill Concert
7 p.m., Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St., Astoria. www.partnersforthepac.org or 503-338-9132. Musical performance.
Friday, April 21
Old Fort Stevens Bird Walk
9 a.m., Fort Stevens State Park, 1675 Peter Iredale Rd., Hammond. www.visitftstevens.com or 503-861-1470. Guided birding hike with park ranger.
Paint & Sip Class
6 p.m., Dawning’s Art Studio, 1500 Oster Rd., Gearhart. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Cost is $35. Painting class paired with wine.
“Suite Surrender”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $20 to $25. Theater production.
Saturday, April 22
Black Lake Fishing Derby
7 to 11 a.m., Black Lake, Ilwaco. www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.com. Fishing derby with prizes, food, music.
Puffin Welcome
8 to 11 a.m., Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach. www.haystackrockawareness.com or 503-436-8079. Puffin spotting event, with viewing scopes, art table, interpretive programs.
Earth Day At Astoria Co+op
8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Astoria Co+op, 2350 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.astoria.coop or 503-325-0027. Gardening talk, giveaway items and bulk sale honoring Earth Day.
Native Plant Sale
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center, 92937 Walluski Loop, Astoria. 503-325-4571. Plant sale.
Playwriting Workshop
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.thetenfifteentheater.com or 503-298-5255. Workshop led by Ken Henry, hosted by The Writer’s Guild of Astoria.
Olney Teenage Club Reunion
Noon, Olney Grange Hall, 89342 Oregon Highway 202, Astoria. 503-298-7831. Potluck and club reunion.
“Share the Magic”
4:30 p.m., Clatsop Community College, 1651 Lexington Ave., Astoria. www.clatsopcc.edu/sharethemagic or 503-338-2306. Cost is $50. Fundraising event.
“Suite Surrender”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $20 to $25. Theater production.
Comedy At The Coast
7:30 p.m., North County Recreation District Performing Arts Center, 36155 Ninth St., Nehalem. www.ncrd.org or 855-444-6273. Comedy show featuring Curtis Cook.
Sunday, April 23
Puffin Welcome
8 to 11 a.m., Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach. www.haystackrockawareness.com or 503-436-8079. Puffin spotting event, with viewing scopes, art table, interpretive programs.
North Coast Symphonic Band Concert
2 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.libertyastoria.org or 503-325-5922. Symphonic band performance.
Henri Aalto Concert
3 p.m., Naselle Community Center, 19 Parpala Rd., Naselle. www.facebook.com/nasellecc. Performance by Finnish guitarist.
Book Release Event
3 p.m., Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. www.hoffmanarts.org. Connie Soper reading from “Story Interrupted,” readings from Neahkahnie Mountain Poetry Prize winners.
“That’s Entertainment”
3 p.m., Donavon Wooley Performing Arts Center, 471 Bel Air Drive, Clatskanie. www.oregonsymphonicband.com or 503-338-9770. Cost is $10 to $15. Performance by Oregon Symphonic Band.
Monday, April 24
“Sherwood: The Adventures Of Robin Hood” Auditions
6:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Auditions for theater production.
Wednesday, April 26
Merry Time Trivia
6:30 p.m., Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. Cost is $2. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. General knowledge trivia. Sign up at 6 p.m. Ages 21 and over only.
Thursday, April 27
“Coming Home: A Tour of Ilwaco”
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake St., Ilwaco. www.columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org or 360-642-3446. Historic tour of Ilwaco.
North Coast Online Farmers Market
3 p.m., North Coast Food Web, 1152 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.org or 503-468-0921. Online farmers market for local vendors, order online Sunday through Tuesday, pick up on Thursday.
Acrylic Painting Workshop
6 p.m., Dawning’s Art Studio, 1500 Oster Rd., Gearhart. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Cost is $70 to $175. Art workshop.
History and Hops
6 p.m., Times Theater & Public House, 133 Broadway, Seaside. www.seasideoregonmuseum.com or 503-738-7065. Talk by Dan Haneckow on Ben Holladay and his influence on early Seaside.
Drawing Workshop
6:30 p.m., Tolovana Hall, 3779 Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.tolovanaartscolony.org or 541-215-4445. Drawing workshop, led by artist Sharon Amber.
Nature Matters: Sea Level Rise on the Oregon Coast
7 p.m., Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. www.fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-324-7468. Lecture by Alessandra Burgos on sea level rise and local responses.
