Thursday, April 13
North Coast Online Farmers Market
3 p.m., North Coast Food Web, 1152 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.org or 503-468-0921. Online farmers market for local vendors, order online Sunday through Tuesday, pick up on Thursday.
“The Space In Between” Art Reception
6 p.m., Royal Nebeker Art Gallery, 1799 Lexington Ave., Astoria. www.clatsopcc.edu or 503-338-2411. Artist reception for exhibit by Keri Rosebraugh.
Drawing Workshop
6:30 p.m., Tolovana Hall, 3779 Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.tolovanaartscolony.org or 541-215-4445. Drawing workshop, led by artist Sharon Amber.
The Kingston Trio Concert
7 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.libertyastoria.org or 503-325-5922. Cost is $45. Folk music concert.
Friday, April 14
12 Days of Earth Day
11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach. www.haystackrockawareness.com or 503-436-8060. Interpretive programs from Haystack Rock Awareness Program.
“Neighborhoods Of The Imagination” Reception
1 to 4 p.m., Northwest By Northwest Gallery, 232 N. Spruce St., Cannon Beach. www.nwbynwgallery.com or 503-436-0741. Reception for exhibit by painter Laura O’Brien.
Get Lit at the Beach
5 to 8:45 p.m., Various Locations, Cannon Beach. www.getlitatthebeach.com. Festival celebrating books, with author readings, events and refreshments.
Nellie McKay Concert
7 p.m., Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St., Astoria. www.partnersforthepac.org or 503-338-9132. Jazz music at the Larsen Center.
“Enchanted April”
7:30 p.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.thetenfifteentheater.com or 503-298-5255. Cost is $15. Theater production.
Edna Vasquez Concert
7:30 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.libertyastoria.org or 503-325-5922. Cost is $20 to 35. Concert by singer-songwriter and guitarist, featuring guest Mario Diaz.
“Suite Surrender”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $20 to $25. Theater production.
Saturday, April 15
Seed Library Kickoff Party
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Warrenton Community Library, 160 S. Main Ave., Warrenton. www.warrentonlibrary.org or 541-360-1641. Plant swap, seed starters, face painting and more.
“Coming Home: A Tour of Ilwaco”
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake St., Ilwaco. www.columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org or 360-642-3446. Walking tour, on view through May 6.
Get Lit at the Beach
10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Various Locations, Cannon Beach. www.getlitatthebeach.com. Festival celebrating books, with author readings, events and refreshments.
Assistance League Home & Chef Tour
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Various Locations, Astoria. 503-298-8591. Cost is $35. Home tour featuring five locations, with theme of “Astoria River View.”
Liberty Theatre’s 98th Birthday
1 to 4 p.m., Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. www.libertyastoria.org or 503-325-5922. Open house event with refreshments, performances.
“Enchanted April”
7:30 p.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.thetenfifteentheater.com or 503-298-5255. Cost is $15. Theater production.
“Suite Surrender”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $20 to $25. Theater production.
Sunday, April 16
Get Lit at the Beach
10 a.m., Various Locations, Cannon Beach. www.getlitatthebeach.com. Festival celebrating books, with author readings, events and refreshments.
Fort & Friends Makers Market
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. www.fortgeorgebrewery.com or 503-325-7468. Makers market, featuring handmade items by brewery employees.
“Suite Surrender”
3 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $20 to $25. Theater production.
“Enchanted April”
3:30 p.m., Ten Fifteen Theater, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. www.thetenfifteentheater.com or 503-298-5255. Cost is $15. Theater production.
Spring Revival Concert
4 p.m., Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St., Astoria. www.partnersforthepac.org or 503-338-9132. Performance by North Coast Chorale.
Monday, April 17
Birding Lecture
6 p.m., Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce, 207 N. Spruce St., Cannon Beach. www.cannonbeach.org or 503-436-2623. Lecture by Hannah Buschert as part of 12 Days of Earth Day celebration.
Tuesday, April 18
12 Days of Earth Day
3 to 8 p.m., Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach. www.haystackrockawareness.com or 503-436-8060. Interpretive programs from Haystack Rock Awareness Program.
Wednesday, April 19
Gardening Club
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tolovana Hall, 3379 S. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.tolovanaartscolony.org or 541-215-4445. Meetup for gardening enthusiasts.
12 Days of Earth Day
3:45 to 8 p.m., Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach. www.haystackrockawareness.com or 503-436-8060. Interpretive programs from Haystack Rock Awareness Program.
Paint and Sip
6 p.m., Pelican Brewing Co., 1371 Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Cost is $45. Painting class, led by local artist.
Cannon Beach Reads Book Club
7 p.m., Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.cannonbeachlibrary.org or 503-436-1391. Book club meeting at library.
Thursday, April 20
“Coming Home: A Tour of Ilwaco”
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake St., Ilwaco. www.columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org or 360-642-3446. Historic tour of Ilwaco.
Crafternoon
3 p.m., Purly Shell Fiber Arts, 157 Howerton Way, Ilwaco. www.facebook.com/events/478849677386640/478849717386636 or 360-642-3044. Crafting group. *This event repeats on Thursdays.
North Coast Online Farmers Market
3 p.m., North Coast Food Web, 1152 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.org or 503-468-0921. Online farmers market for local vendors, order online Sunday through Tuesday, pick up on Thursday.
Paint and Puff
6 p.m., Dawning’s Art Studio, 1500 Oster Rd., Gearhart. www.dawningsart.com or 971-202-2146. Cost is $35. Painting class with cannabis.
Drawing Workshop
6:30 p.m., Tolovana Hall, 3779 Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.tolovanaartscolony.org or 541-215-4445. Drawing workshop, led by artist Sharon Amber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.