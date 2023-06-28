See a summer play, Cannon Beach
“Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood” continues an enduring hero’s tale at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Coaster Theatre Playhouse. The show runs through Sept. 3.
Help clean up local beaches, Seaside
Choose a beach cleanup, organized on shores from Seaside to Ocean Park, and bring the family to care for wildlife and sea by picking up firework leftovers and other marine debris.
Learn about rhododendron care, Astoria
It’s the state flower of Washington and found in shades of red, white, magenta, yellow and others. This week, members of the Flavel House Garden Society are offering a free course in caring for rhododendrons.
Meet local food producers, Astoria
Stop by the Astoria Food Hub from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday to sample bites and meet local food growers at the North Coast Food Web’s summer social. The event will include a pop-up from Barking Dog Farm in Clatskanie.
