Take a group hike, Megler
Join hike leader Ed Joyce of Astoria’s Angora Hiking Club, which has been hosting local outings for more than a century, for an exploration of Megler Mountain on the north side of the Columbia River.
Tour downtown museums, Astoria
Explore the permanent exhibits of the city’s handful of walkable museums, including Clatsop County Historical Society’s Heritage Museum, Flavel House Museum, Oregon Film Museum and Uppertown Firefighters Museum.
Stop at a food cart, Astoria
Delicious lunch, dinner or a snack await at dozens of local food carts, including recent additions at a cluster on 11th and Duane streets that serve cheese and crepes.
See an art exhibit, Cannon Beach
“Figure & Face” at Cannon Beach Gallery spotlights work by regional artists, including featured painter Laura Ross-Paul. Some figurative pieces turn toward a wider view, while portraits reflect stories shown in subjects’ faces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.