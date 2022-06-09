BOLD Coffee, Art and Framing, Long Beach
Enjoy a refreshing cup of coffee just blocks from the shore while strolling through a gallery of pottery, paintings, cards and more from local artists. Sit on the shop’s outdoor patio, complete with a garden and fire pit.
Fulio’s, Astoria
Satisfy pasta cravings at this classic spot for mediterranean dishes, featuring a full drink menu and central location in downtown Astoria.
Archimedes Gallery, Cannon Beach
This downtown Cannon Beach gallery is a laid back destination for bright, colorful and regional artwork, located just steps from the ocean.
The Winery at Manzanita, Manzanita
Enjoy a wide variety of Oregon wines from the signature covered patio of this regional winery. Bring along friends, family and even dogs to take in the view.
