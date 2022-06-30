Peter Pan Market & Deli, Astoria
Find a variety of refreshing sandwiches, paninis, salads and dishes for kids to enjoy during the holiday weekend at this hilltop spot near the Astoria Column.
SOLVE Oregon, Portland
This statewide organization will host a variety of events aimed at cleaning up local beaches after this year’s Independence Day festivities, including at Seaside and Sunset Beach. For more information and to find an event, visit their website.
The Sweet Shop, Gearhart
Looking for an ice cream cone to cool off in the sunshine with? Stop into The Sweet Shop in Gearhart, just blocks from the beach, to find an array of ice cream flavors, espresso drinks and other treats.
High Life Adventure Park, Seaside
There’s something for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy at this unique aerial challenge course in Seaside. With more than 50 challenges to explore, it’s a day’s destination.
