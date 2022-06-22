Neah-Kah-Nie Bistro, Manzanita
This relaxed coastal dining spot features a variety of Northwest favorites, including oysters, prawns and specialty salads alongside an expansive selection of wines.
Columbia-Pacific Heritage Museum, Ilwaco, Washington
Discover the rich history of life at the intersection of the river and sea at this unique local museum. View an immersive gallery of the Long Beach Peninsula’s resort era in “Grand Hotels of the North Beach Peninsula,” on display through July 9.
The Green Door, Astoria
With refreshing plant-based dishes and gluten free options, this downtown Astoria eatery is the perfect spot for a savory lunch or quick meeting. Don’t forget to try their house made cold press juices.
North Coast Land Conservancy, Seaside
With a wide selection of interpretive walks, volunteer events and local excursions, this coastal land trust is all about giving back to the community. Get to know them by joining a summer event.
