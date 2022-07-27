The Knot Bar, Astoria
Gather for an afternoon or evening by the Columbia River at this Northwest-focused bar, located in the lobby of the Bowline Hotel.
SUP Manzanita, Manzanita
Looking for a way to feel the breeze during high summer? Try stand-up paddling, a relaxing flat water sport perfect for the bays of the North Coast.
Clatskanie Farmers Market, Clatskanie
Experience the bounty of local farms and makers at this summer market, held on Saturdays through September in Clatskanie. This market also hosts a community garden.
Gathered Bakeshop & Market, Astoria
Find specialty pastries and unique goods at this gourmet grocer and market, which focuses on supplying visitors with locally made produce and art.
