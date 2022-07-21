MacGregor’s Whiskey Bar, Manzanita
Choose from hundreds of whiskey varieties at this Tillamook coast cove that features outdoor seating, a fire pit and a quiet location.
Netul River Trail, Astoria
Wind from Fort Clatsop along the Lewis and Clark River on this 1.2-mile out-and-back trail. Birdwatchers will find great blue herons, cormorants and other shorebirds within the trail’s wetland scenery.
Dough Dough Bakery, Seaside
With the tongue-in-cheek slogan “knead it until extinction,” this Seaside bakery offers a quaint weekend stop, with quinoa bowls and breakfast biscuits in addition to signature baked goods like tahini rolls and warm cookies.
Upstairs Gallery, Astoria
This new downtown loft gallery offers sculpture, print and watercolor works by local artists, as well as a collection of Indigenous art highlighting colors and scenes of the Snake River.
