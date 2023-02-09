Learn about local history, Cannon Beach
Author Peter Lindsey will share stories and memories from his out-of-print book, “Comin’ In Over the Rock,” sharing historic details about Cannon Beach at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum.
Explore Pier 39, Astoria
On Saturday, a Valentine’s Day market will add local vendors to the scenery of Astoria’s Pier 39, where a museum, coffee shop and wine bar gather over the Columbia River.
Plant willow trees, Seaside
At a stewardship event organized by the North Coast Land Conservancy, volunteers will have the opportunity to plant willow trees at Thompson Creek from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Keep voting for the Readers’ Choice Awards, Online
Readers sent in more than 15,900 nominations for this annual contest. Now it’s time to vote — choose your favorite businesses, dining spots, artists, venues and outdoor activities in the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards at www.discoverourcoast.com.
