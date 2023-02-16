Catch live shows at a brewery, Astoria
As part of the Festival of Dark Arts, take your pick from a lineup of more than two dozen performers, including music, magic, tattoo art and more at Fort George Brewery throughout Saturday.
See a shipwreck at sunset, Warrenton
Sunset views abound on the wide stretches of sandy beach at Fort Stevens State Park. As an added curiosity, check out the shoreside remains of the Peter Iredale, a ship that ran ashore in 1906.
Wander through an art show, Astoria
Painting, printmaking, photography and more are now on view at the Clatsop Community College Royal Nebeker Gallery, featuring artwork from college faculty, joined by a handful of local artists. A reception will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Learn to propagate plants, Astoria
Two small groups will leave Variegata Exotic Plants in Uniontown with a live bouquet of fresh cuttings after learning to propagate new offshoots from living plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.