Frite & Scoop, Astoria
What screams “summer” like an ice cream cone by the river? At this ice cream stop, find unique, regional varieties like Astoria Fog (earl gray and vanilla custard with swirls of blackberry) and Hokey Pokey (cream custard with honeycomb toffee).
Gearhart Golf Links, Gearhart
Stop for a round in the rolling hills of Gearhart, close enough to the sea to feel the morning mist and protected enough to be surrounded by a bright forest.
Sleepy Monk Coffee Roasters, Cannon Beach
Enjoy an espresso from a bench made of driftwood as you greet local dogs and plan your day at the beach. Sleepy Monk’s small-batch coffee, all roasted in Cannon Beach, offers flavors from around the globe.
Nansen Florals, Seaview, Wash.
Looking for a wedding bouquet? Maybe a special arrangement for a summertime event or accomplishment? This peninsula home studio carefully crafts bouquets for any occasion, adding heart and a local touch.
