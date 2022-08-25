Shellfish farms, Oysterville, Wash.
Stacks of oyster shells lining the roadways signal entry into the Willapa Bay oyster-growing region, a prime spot to visit a shellfish farm, such as Oysterville Sea Farms, and see the process firsthand.
Ride the trolley, Astoria
Operating on a limited route, the Astoria Riverfront Trolley is still up and running, venturing westward from 6th Street along the Columbia River.
Walk the Promenade, Seaside
For those in search of an ocean breeze, take a stroll along the Seaside waterfront on the century-old Seaside Promenade, a journey marked by beach grasses, an aquarium, shops and more.
Visit public sculptures, Cannon Beach
Spot tufted puffins and a gray whale without ever leaving town. Take a tour of works by master sculptors such as Georgia Gerber, Sharon Warman Agnor and Guy Capoeman.
