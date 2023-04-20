Enjoy music new and old, AstoriaFind a show to match just about every taste this week, from indie rock at Astoria’s Larsen Center to Finnish guitar solos in Naselle, symphonic jazz and rock at the Liberty Theatre and psychedelic pop at The Haunt.
Paint and puff, GearhartCelebrate 420 by dipping into some creative energy at paint and puff, a painting class with cannabis hosted by artist Dawning McGinnis at a Gearhart studio.
Join a beach cleanup, SeasideCare for the shore by cleaning up marine debris this Earth Day at SOLVE Oregon beach cleanups, set for beaches in Seaside and Cannon Beach at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Welcome the seabirds, Cannon BeachCatch sight of a tufted puffin with viewing scopes set up by the Haystack Rock Awareness Program at an interpretive event at 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Also on the agenda are presentations on the striking seasonal migrant birds.
