The North Coast Chamber Orchestra will present their first public concerts this weekend since the coronavirus pandemic began. The orchestra will present “Minor Alterations,” under the direction of conductor Cory Pederson, two concerts of classical intrigue and humor.
The first concert will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. at St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, located at 36335 N. Highway 101 in Nehalem. The second is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts located at 588 16th St. in Astoria.
Admission to the concerts is $10 for adults, and $5 for students. Children younger than 12 can enter for free with adult supervision. All concerts are family friendly. All audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and wear face coverings.
The North Coast Chamber Orchestra is the current performing ensemble of the North Oregon Coast Symphony, a dedicated group of North Coast musicians offering live classical music in an intimate concert setting. The group is actively seeking string players (violin, viola, cello and bass) as well as brass, woodwind and percussion players. Those interested should contact Pederson at 503-836-2198 or nocscory@gmail.com.
For more information, visit northoregoncoastsymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.