NASELLE — The Naselle FAFF will present a Christmas Bazaar at the Community Center on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
There will also be a Christmas tree lighting ceremony with a carol sing-along at the Community Center from 5:30 to 6 p.m. A tour of lights through the town of Naselle and the Grays River Valley area will take place from from 6 to 10 p.m.
People are invited to vote for their favorite home by texting 360-852-3730. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to a local business of their choice.
Christmas Bazaar vendors must register ahead of time and can choose a booth inside or outside. The cost to have a booth is $20.
For more information contact Haleigh See at 360-852-3730.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.