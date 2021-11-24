CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Arts Association is celebrating the 35th Anniversary of the “Miniatures” exhibition.
The exhibition features a variety of local and regional artwork. The for-sale miniatures are priced at a measurable difference then larger-scale works.
The show will be open from Wednesday to Dec. 30 with an artist reception on Dec. 11 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Visitors will have the chance to cast a vote for the “People’s Choice” award.
The Cannon Beach Gallery is a nonprofit program of Cannon Beach Arts Association. Their mission is to exhibit regional and local artists for the benefit of Cannon Beach’s residents and the visiting public. Further information about this exhibition and the submission criteria can be found on the Cannon Beach Arts Association website at cannonbeacharts.org or by calling 503-436-0744.
The Cannon Beach Gallery is located on 1064 S. Hemlock Street in Cannon Beach.
