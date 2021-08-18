If more than a year without live music has you craving outdoor festivities and performances, United Way of Clatsop County has the answer for you.
United Way is hosting its first-ever Shipwrecked Music Festival, a gathering of half a dozen musicians set to perform Saturday.
“It’s meant to give the public a way to celebrate safely outdoors and also provide money for community resources,” said Kassia Nye, director of United Way of Clatsop County. “What better way to celebrate than with live music, great food, craft beverages and each other?”
The festival will take place at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds Amphitheater. The lineup includes local groups The Hackles, Public Nuisance and Holiday Friends. Other performers include Eastern Oregon singer and songwriter Bart Budwig, Hawaiian music scene sensation Mike Izon and author, pianist and dream-pop singer and songwriter Shannon Curtis.
Initially, the event was going to be a single-artist concert, but United Way had so many bands who wanted to perform that the event evolved into a festival.
Food carts, craft beer, wine, distilleries and a game area for festivalgoers will also be at the event. Sasquatch Sandwich Shop, It’s All Greek to Me, Monte Alban Oaxacan Style and Kim’s Dough2Go are scheduled to be the festival’s food offerings, while beverage options will come from Buoy Beer, Pilot House Distilling, Buddha Kat Winery and Lost Lizard Roasting.
“I’m so excited to safely be in a large group and hear live music,” Nye said. “All of these things together are going to be so much fun.”
United Way is an independent nonprofit organization that works to solve social issues in Clatsop County. Volunteers research the biggest challenges facing people in the county and collaborate with professionals to solve them.
This year, there’s a focus on supporting organizations that help children, Nye said.
The event is sponsored by several local businesses who are covering the costs of the festival, which Nye said allows all proceeds from ticket and vendor sales to aid marginalized populations in Clatsop County.
United Way’s current partner agencies include The Harbor, The Healing Circle — Victory Over Child Abuse, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Libraries ROCC, The Lighthouse for Kids, Lives in Transition program at Clatsop Community College, Columbia Senior Diners and Clatsop Community Action.
Leaders of United Way say the festival will also fund equity initiatives that will take bolder steps in accountability and self awareness.
“We’re hoping all of the elements speak for themselves. We’re doing things safely and we’re going to have a great time,” Nye added.
