After a brief hiatus, the Little Ballet Theatre is back with its 46th production of “The Nutcracker.”
This year’s rendition will look a little different than previous performances — it will be an all-virtual event, pre-recorded on video. The ballet will be recorded in segments, edited and uploaded onto Broadway On Demand where guests can view it at their leisure with the purchase of a ticket.
According to artistic director Jeanne Peterson, this year’s version will look different in some ways due to the coronavirus pandemic. Primarily, instead of a full-length, traditional version, the 2021 performance will take more of an excerpt-style approach.
“(The dancers) are just thrilled to be doing it again,” Peterson said. “There’s more focus than ever before because they just want to do it so badly. Everybody was lost last year without it.”
Rehearsals started in early October, and dancers practiced every Saturday for about seven hours. Dancers for a snow scene and “Waltz of the Flowers” practiced during the week as well, spending about 15 to 20 hours in rehearsals each week.
Peterson explained that the cast size has been reduced to allow for social distancing behind the scenes. Normally, 35 to 40 dancers were a part of the party scene, but only 28 performers will appear in that portion of the show this year.
Peterson added that there is a silver lining to the forced changes: the limitations have worked well for the dancers and might be kept in future years. Dancers range in age from 7 to about 80.
“It’s a mixture of the young and the old. It’s a family,” Peterson said. “A lot of the adults have been with us for years.” The dancer who portrays Drosselmeyer has been with the production for about 30 years.
The dancers rehearsed in the Astoria High School Auditorium, which has a newly remodeled performance floor.
“We’re enjoying putting it together with the challenges. It’s all working,” Peterson added.
The challenges Peterson referred to are primarily associated with maintaining proper COVID-19 protocols while organizing a large-scale dancing production.
“Our priority is keeping the dancers safe,” Peterson said.
A rigorous cleaning process was in place every day. Temperature checks were given to the cast and crew each day, and everything was sanitized, including the dancer’s shoes. All involved also donned face masks for the entirety of the rehearsal period and recorded performance.
Sixth grader Maddie Jo Dielman is dancing in this year’s ballet. This is her fifth year in the production. She’ll appear three times, as a puppet in the party scene, a snow flurry in the snowstorm dance and will dance in the “Waltz of the Flowers.”
The dancer said she’ll miss performing in front of a live audience, but she’s excited to be back.
“As long as I’m dancing I’m happy,” Dielman said.
While an orchestra has traditionally performed the music live for prior performances, the plan is a little different this year.
The film’s director will edit the video to the soundtrack from the Little Ballet Theatre Orchestra’s 2019 performance. The virtual version will use special effects to create digital snow and place the dancers in a wintery snowstorm.
“It’ll be like a Hallmark movie,” Peterson laughed.
Favorite elements of past productions from the ballet will still appear in the show, like the growing tree which has new lights on it.
“We couldn’t not do it this year after not doing it last year,” she said. “We decided whatever way we have to do it, we’ll do it. The show must go on.”
