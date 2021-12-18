Becoming familiar with the history of your home can add depth and perspective to an old house experience and your place in the chain of ownership.
I have a desire to know who lived and died in my house, but also details of their lives. In this column, I’ll discuss how to become a house history detective and do the research.
There are two basic principals to effective research: start with what you know, and work backward.
Primary sources are the best source of information. A primary source is created at the time of the event. Secondary sources interpret and analyze information from primary sources.
Before you begin, know your historic street addresses. Street names changed in Astoria around 1895. Astoria changed the house numbering system around 1955.
I found it easiest to locate the old address using Sanborn maps, city directories and a census. A legal description of the property is helpful. This might be expressed as an addition name, or block and lot number. Names of previous owners or occupants are also extremely useful.
County land records
These essential records document sales and are generally organized by an index of grantor (seller) and grantee (buyer).
You can use the index to look up records in the correct deed book. Clatsop County records are available free of charge on microfilm from the time the county organized to 1909. They can be found in the Family History Library Catalog at FamilySearch.org.
Look up Clatsop County and you will have access to land records. This research process may take a few hours. Document the chain of ownership and read the record. It might contain descriptions of structures and a price.
Note, it is common in Northwest Oregon for land sales to be recorded in the wife’s name. I traced our property transactions from McClure in Clatsop County to the Warren family; to Capt. Archibald Cann, and Dr. Forsstrom in 1909.
Sanborn maps
Sanborn maps are detailed maps for fire insurance purposes. They were done at various time intervals and provide an outline of structures on a property, the street address and other information.
The earliest map I can find of Astoria is dated for 1884 on the Library of Congress website at loc.gov. The maps can be viewed at multiple websites and on microfilm at the Astoria Library. There are multiple pages and you will need to explore to find your map.
City directories
City directories were typically created annually and list names, occupations and addresses of residents. They are arranged alphabetically by surname. Reverse directories are available for Astoria as early as the year 1931. City directories for Astoria can be found at the Astoria Library, Clatsop County Historical Society and Ancestry.com.
U.S. federal census
The census is taken every 10 years in the United States. These records date back to 1790. Be aware the year 1890 is missing for most of the country. Censuses are generally searchable on online genealogy websites. You can browse by ward number or enumeration district. Census data provides a snapshot of data on people living at an address. Keep in mind census data is sometimes incorrect.
Oral history
You can track living descendants of former owners. For me, this was the most rewarding. I found Dr. Forsstrom’s step-grandchildren by searching on the internet and following up on his 1945 newspaper obituary information through internet searches.
I contacted and met them! We took them on a tour through the house and they have gifted us with family photos and artifacts. I treasure their stories.
The Forsstrom step-grandson toured the house in 2019. It was his first time in the house since about 1950. He had nice memories of his grandmother, Nelma Forsstrom! I got fabulous descriptions of the decor from a child’s perspective. He especially liked playing on the mahogany grand staircase and vividly recalled the old brass dust corners.
Historic register summaries
Your home might be on a historic register or inventory. If one exists for your property, it can be obtained from your local jurisdiction or the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office. Keep in mind this is a secondary source and may contain errors.
Newspapers
The best free website for digitized searchable Oregon newspapers is Historic Oregon Newspapers by the University of Oregon. The Astoria Library has a card catalog index that includes many years of old local newspapers. Paid newspaper archive subscription sites include newspapers.com and genealogybank.com, and you can search by surname, surname variants and street address. You will find obituaries, land transactions, news, society page and general gossip.
The Clatsop County Historical Society has an amazing online resource. Visit AstoriaMuseums.org, then click “explore” on the menu and scroll down to “Research and Collections.” You can choose to search the internet archive or photograph collection.
I found additional photographs, more importantly, memoirs that mentioned former owners. It’s a fantastic local research tool and makes the collection very accessible to the casual researcher. It’s well done and greatly appreciated.
Email me your best research finds. I can do a column on additional research tips if there is interest. Next month, I will discuss old house styles common to the North Coast. It’s important information to understand since it drives choices in decor, preservation, restoration and renovation.
