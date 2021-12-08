ASTORIA — AMP, a Portland-based string and saxophone trio, and folk musician Brad Parsons will present a concert at Fort George Brewery Dec. 16.
The free AMP concert will feature members of Fruition, G. Love & Special Sauce and World’s Finest. AMP draws from the original music of the three members’ main projects, with a common thread of soul, blues, jazz, funk and folk music. The concert will also include special guest percussion musician James West.
Folk musician Brad Parsons has toured from Alaska to Atlanta singing, playing banjo, keys and guitar. He created a solo-group after serving as a sideman in the band Horse Feathers. He’s performed at festivals like Northwest String Summit, Winter Wondergrass, JamCruise, High Sierra, Aiken Bluegrass Festival, Yarmonygrass and many more.
The concert is part of Liberty Theatre’s community outreach program. The free show will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., table reservations can be made at fortgeorgebrewery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.