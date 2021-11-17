ASTORIA — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park will present a virtual “In Their Footsteps” featuring the history of Capt. George Flavel on Sunday.
Flavel happened upon the ramshackle village of Astoria in the fall of 1849, bringing goods during the California Gold Rush. As he subsequently captained and piloted three ships along the Pacific coast he learned of the perilous nature of the Columbia River Bar, sometimes called the “Graveyard of the Pacific.”
Flavel saw that a wise and knowledgeable pilot could master this peril and possibly build a career. He applied to Oregon for a commission to pilot ships over the sandbars at the mouth of the Columbia and received it in 1850. He then built a piloting team that over more than 30 years successfully guided hundreds of ships over the bar.
Jon Drury researched Flavel’s history and wrote a book titled, “Captain George Flavel,” in 2020. Drury will give the talk Sunday at 1 p.m. on the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park’s Facebook page.
For more information, call the park at 503-861-4414, or visit nps.gov/lewi.
