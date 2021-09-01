ILWACO, Wash. — The Ilwaco Art Walk will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday.
SkyWater Home and Gallery, 139 Howerton Way SEMore than 30 artisans will present new items at SkyWater Home and Gallery.
Salt Hotel & Pub, 147 Howerton Way SEBrian Beck will present specialized glass art that gives the appearance of stained glass.
Purly Shell Fiber Arts, 157 Howerton Way SE Presenting work from various local artists.
Time Enough Books, 157 Howerton Way SEThe bookstore highlights local and regional authors and includes new and used books, puzzles and gifts.
Don Nisbett Art Gallery, 167 Howerton Way SEPresenting Graveyard of the Pacific inspired art, including original acrylics, watercolors and other products at the Port of Ilwaco.
Marie Powell Gallery, 177 Howerton Way SE
Artist Susan Spence will be chatting with visitors, and constructing her popular beach baskets. Marie Powell original monotypes and paintings will be on display, along with pottery by David Campiche. Masks required.
Luisa Mack Jewelry & Art, 177 Howerton Way SE Suite 4
Luisa Mack will be in her studio gallery showcasing her handmade silver jewelry. New pieces with local agates and beach gold will be on display. Artist Penny Treat will display her original paintings and monotypes. Contemporary ceramic vases by Martie Kilmer will also be on display.
Ship Wrecords and Moor, 122 Lake St S
Vinyl records are available for purchase. Paintings by Susan Record will be featured, with art inspired by the ocean.
