I love indulging in New Year’s culinary traditions.
Many claim to bring luck, happiness and financial success for the year ahead, and are significantly tastier than a lotto ticket.
The few New Year’s food traditions I’m not a fan of include the words diet, restriction, fat-free or no-dairy. To each their own, but I know that’s not for me.
My most familiar New Year’s tradition is from the South, called Hoppin’ John. This pork flavored dish includes black-eyed peas, rice and is served with cooked greens and cornbread. It’s meant to bring luck and prosperity (the components symbolize coins, money and gold) in the new year.
Food historians trace Hoppin’ John’s roots to West African traditions. The components of the dish were brought over by slaves to North America. Recipes appeared as early as the 1840s, although enslaved people in South Carolina’s low country surely made it long before then.
My favorite part of the Hoppin’ John tradition is the cornbread.
Southerners will argue for the rest of time about what does and doesn’t belong in a cornbread. Flour mixed with cornmeal or cornmeal only; sugar or no sugar; bacon fat or butter. This conversation is essentially like mixing fire and gasoline.
A California native friend once asked me how to make cornbread if she didn’t have any bacon grease on hand. I told her, “You cook some bacon.”
My only cornbread requirement is that it’s made in cast iron, although I have enjoyed more than my fair share of Jiffy mix muffins from aluminum pans.
No matter your New Year’s food tradition, whether it’s tamales, king cake, soba noodles, pickled herring, or Hoppin’ John, make it how you want it. The way your mom or your grandma made it.
Celebrate the New Year with food and indulge in knowing that generations before you and generations after you will do the same. That family food connection is what makes us happy and prosperous every single year. Let’s celebrate.
Cornbread
Slightly adapted from Mrs. Esther Mae Archie and Toni Tipton-Martin
- 1 cup fine cornmeal
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 1 1/4 cup buttermilk, well-shaken
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter (or bacon grease)
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
In a large bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients. Stir in the egg and buttermilk until just mixed. Set aside.
Place the butter in a 9” or 10” cast iron skillet and heat until the butter is foamy. Remove the skillet from the oven and swirl the butter to coat the bottom and sides of the hot skillet. Then pour the hot butter into the batter and mix well.
Immediately pour the batter back into the skillet and return to the oven. Bake until golden brown, about 16 to20 minutes depending on pan size.
Slather with salted butter and honey to serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.