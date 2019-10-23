ROSBURG, WASH. — The great, great granddaughter of Finish composer Jean Sibelius will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday the Valley Bible Church, 4723 SR4 West, Rosburg.
Pianist Ruusamari Teppo performs many of Sibelius’s works, including some of his unpublished early chamber works.
Teppo is currently the pianist for the University of North Texas Symphony Orchestra and the Richardson Symphony.
Teppo has performed as a solist and chamber musician in the US, Italy, France, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Germany, Belgium, Finland, Estonia and South Africa.
Teppo was also a coordinator for the 4th International Jean Sibelius Conference in Denton, Texas. In March 2008, she won second prize at the Petroff Piano competition in San Antonio. She has been an artist in several festivals and performed for radio and television in Finland and the United States.
The Naselle Finnish American Folk festival and the Finlandia Foundation are sponsoring this event. Refreshments and Finnish pastries will follow the concert. Donations accepted. All proceeds will go toward the Finn Fest Naselle Community Center for maintenance and upgrades.
For more information, contact Barb Swanson at 360-484-3602.
