SEASIDE — The Seaside Community Emergency Response Team will host a presentation by geologist Tom Horning Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Seaside Civic and Convention Center's Riverside Room.
Horning will present “Preparing for Tsunamis: How Soon and How Big?” to adults and teenagers, and put a new twist on tsunami preparedness. He'll speak about earthquakes and tsunamis, how they happen, how often they happen and how you, your family and our community can be better “tsunami-prepared.” A Seaside native, Horning experienced the 1964 tsunami as a 10-year-old and is now active in trying to save lives in the tsunami zones in and around Seaside.
There will be maps and materials to take home as well as an example of an easy-to-assemble grab and go bag. Additionally, the STARS Amateur Ham Radio Club will be on hand to display Ham radio capabilities. This free event is hosted by the City of Seaside CERT team, and is intended for ages 15 and up. Doors will open at 6:30. The Seaside Civic and Convention center is located at 415 1st Ave. in Seaside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.