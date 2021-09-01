GEARHART — The Gearhart Art Walk will take place Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.
A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
New pieces by Susan Thomas and Debby Stenberg will be on display.
Cascade Sothebys, 587 Pacific Way
Presenting work from impressionist oil painter Michael Muldoon, and his mother, Betty Brower, an artist who has worked in oil and watercolors for over 60 years.
The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way Featuring work from more than 20 talented local consignment artists.
Trails End Art Association, 656 “A” Street
The main gallery will feature a dual show with watercolors by Judith Fredrikson and oils by Frederick Jones.
A reception will take place during the artwalk Saturday.
