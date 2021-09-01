GEARHART — The Gearhart Art Walk will take place Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.

A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way

Susan Thomas

'Charley,' a pastel by Susan Thomas, will be featured at A Great Gallery.

New pieces by Susan Thomas and Debby Stenberg will be on display.

{span}‘Ceramic and Glass,’ by Debby Stenberg, will be on display at A Great Gallery.{/span}

Cascade Sothebys, 587 Pacific Way

‘Beach Rose Cottage’ by Michael Muldoon, will be featured at Cascade Sothebys.

Presenting work from impressionist oil painter Michael Muldoon, and his mother, Betty Brower, an artist who has worked in oil and watercolors for over 60 years.

The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way Featuring work from more than 20 talented local consignment artists.

Trails End Art Association, 656 “A” Street

‘Trillium,’ by Judith Fredrikson, will be shown at Trail’s End Art Association.

The main gallery will feature a dual show with watercolors by Judith Fredrikson and oils by Frederick Jones.

‘Manzanita,’ by Frederick Jones, will be on display at Trail’s End Art Association.

A reception will take place during the artwalk Saturday.

