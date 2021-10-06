ASTORIA — The Netel Grange on Lewis and Clark Road is holding a fundraiser Oct. 14 to keep the doors of the 111-year-old grange open.
The fundraiser features a vegetarian dinner prepared by the Blue Scorcher Bakery, a pie auction and live music for dancing and listening. The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m.
Those attending the fundraiser will be required to show proof of vaccination and all attendees must be masked inside the building. Live music will be provided by Gabrielle Macrae and Barry Southern.
The Netel Grange is located on Lewis and Clark Road, across the river from the Lewis and Clark boat ramp. For more information, call 503-741-8412.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.