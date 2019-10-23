ASTORIA – Haunted Astoria brings together a series of events for three days of spirited fun in Astoria, named the most wicked place on earth in the 1880s by an Oregonian reporter.
Haunted Astoria will take over the town starting Friday and running through Sunday. Activities include daily tours by Astoria Underground, a scary story showcase, dancing and performances culminating with Talking Tombstones.
The winners of the Haunted Astoria Short Story Writing contest will be announced at Astoria Brewing Friday. Tarot readings begin at 3 p.m., followed by dramatic readings of short story submissions by thespians from Astor Street Opry Company.
Music and dancing at Inferno Lounge and an energy healing performance at KALA will follow the readings and wrap up the first day.
Saturday events include a haunted story slam at 7 p.m. at the Worker’s Tavern, a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 9 p.m. at Astor Street Opry Company and a late night Astoria Underground tour at 10 p.m. Tours of the Astoria Underground are also available at 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20. Reserve in advance at oldastoria.org. Tours start at 1125 Marine Drive, at the pit parking lot.
The featured event, Talking Tombstones XVI, will happen from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Ocean View Cemetery. The Clatsop County Historical Society will bring former citizens back to life for a day of graveyard chats. The event is free.
Those attending events are encouraged to share selfies by using the hashtag #hauntedastoria2019 on Facebook to win prizes. Prizes include “momentary fame with the winner’s name announced Oct. 31.”
For more information, visit HauntedAstoria.com.
