CANNON BEACH — Celebrate Earth Day at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum with expert Robert Bailey talk’s about sea otters, titled “Sea Otters of Oregon: A Missing Keystone Species.” The presentation will take place 4 p.m. Monday, April 22.
Once common on the Oregon Coast, sea otters were hunted nearly to extinction for their rich fur in the late 1700s and early 1800s. Their loss was a significant blow to coastal native people and to the marine environment. Though sea otters have returned elsewhere, they remain missing in Oregon. What will it take to help them come back?
There will be complimentary coffee, tea and sweet treats at this event, which is part of Cannon Beach’s 12 Days of Earth.
At 4 p.m. Thursday, April 25, explore the history and legends that make our state unique. Oregon author and historian William L. Sullivan presents “D. B. Cooper & the Exploding Whale: Folk Heroes of the Northwest.” Sullivan has written four novels and a dozen nonfiction books about the Northwest. This event is free and open to the public.
Seating and parking for these events are limited, so arrive early. For more information visit cbhistory.org, find us on Facebook or call 503-436-9301.
The museum is at 1387 S. Spruce St. Admission is donation-based.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.