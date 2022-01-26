WHEELER — The biennial Nehalem Estuary Cleanup will be held on March 5.
This year’s event is co-hosted by the Lower Nehalem Community Trust and Lower Nehalem Watershed Council.
This event is open to all ages and abilities.
Do you want to be involved? Do you have a service or materials to donate? Do you have a boat and are you willing to shuttle people and debris? If so, please reach out. Email ben@nehalemtrust.org or lnwc@nehalemtel.net if interested in volunteering.
