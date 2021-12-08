SEASIDE — The Encore Dance Studio will present holiday performances this weekend at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center.
Encore’s ballerinas will present “The Nutcracker” at 2 p.m. Saturday and tap, jazz and acrobatic students will perform “The Holiday Spectacular” at 3:30 p.m. Each show will run for approximately 45 minutes.
Admission at the door is a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to Toys for Tots.
Contact Encore Dance Studio with questions at 503-861-1637 or email getyoudancing@gmail.com.
