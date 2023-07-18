Wine, cheese and other culinary delights await at CHēZ in Seaside

What draws people from far corners to settle in Seaside? Some might call it destiny. In fact, some, like chef BraeAnn Bartlett, might call it exactly Destiny.
Partnering with Destiny Deras, owner of Seaside’s new wine and cheese shop bistro, CHēZ, Bartlett and Deras share a passion in creating vibrant culinary experiences.
“Food and wine have been my whole life,” Deras said. “CHēZ is a dream come true.”
The charming, light and airy cafe serves as a deli-like cheese and wine shop by day, offering snacks, soups and sandwiches, then it closes until it re-opens in the late afternoon as an intimate wine bar, featuring small plates and pairings.
Deras, as both sommelier and cheesemonger, is willing and eager to suggest wine pairings that can enhance the dining pleasure.
Together with Bartlett, new menus are conjured daily. With Bartlett’s European and Asian training, one might find delectable surprises such as scallop crudo or a tasty duck confit accompanied with fennel slaw and a sweet and sour rhubarb-rose petal gastrique.
They’re careful to include vegan and vegetarian choices as well. Whatever is on the menu, it will certainly shine. Even simple, savory cheese or meat plates paired with a perfect wine can be bliss. Be careful though, the to-die-for desserts — a fabulous chocolate chip cookie or lemon cupcake with lemon cream cheese frosting — can form a habit.
Deras grew up in the South, absorbing every nuance of family dishes from Florida to Mississippi. By the age of 23, she began traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe, immersing herself in everything wine.
Learning about different cultures through food and wine, and after managing a wine and cheese shop in the mountains of North Carolina, Deras knew that she wanted her own place.
After pursuing wine and cheese certifications, Deras became enamored with locally-sourced farming and sea-to-table Northwest cuisine and the growing Willamette Valley wine appellations.
She moved to Oregon 15 years ago, where she honed her wine knowledge working with producers such as Leah Jørgensen Cellars and Belle Pente Vineyard & Winery. Hoping to round out her knowledge with other foods, she moved to Seaside eight years ago.
Deras and Bartlett met through friends and work at Seaside’s The Nest and Dough Dough Bakery. They embarked on their own adventure, the Culinary Concierge, in 2019.
Just before the coronavirus pandemic posed challenges, Bartlett recalled, shaking her head and smiling. “It turned out to be a perfect launch for us. People weren’t going out to eat in restaurants but so many still wanted special dining experiences. The business just took off,” she said.
Their catering expanded to include personal chef services, cheese and charcuterie boxes, lavish picnics and hosting farm or winemaker dinners.
Thanks to a friend of Deras’, who was also a fan of the women’s culinary talents, a space was offered in downtown Seaside, just a couple blocks east of Broadway, to house a new space.
“It’s wonderful having our own space to work in,” Bartlett said, recalling the challenges of the busy Culinary Concierge, when they had to rent a temporary kitchen to fulfill orders.
It’s Deras’ intention that the casual atmosphere of CHēZ can help break down the barriers of intimidation and pretension that wine and exceptional food often bring. Indeed, the relaxed and cheerful pastel atmosphere of the space reflects the joyful attitude of Deras and Bartlett, yet in no way diminishes the artful seriousness of their knowledge and culinary expertise.
Watch for the bistro’s monthly winemaker’s dinners on the first Wednesday of each month. Make reservations early for August.
Deras’ carefully curated cheeses and wines are now accessible at CHēZ to peruse and purchase in person, but the option to order custom savory or sweet cheese and charcuterie boxes or picnics is also available by phone or online.
