Fans of Dungeness crab, award-winning wines and fine dining are in luck this month.
March is Savor Dungeness Crab Month in Cannon Beach. Participating restaurants will showcase crab items on their menus, including special offerings.
The celebration coincides with the 2020 Savor Cannon Beach Wine & Culinary Festival, held March 12-15. Festival organizer Gary Hayes believes the festival is a perfect fit for visitors.
“Savor Cannon Beach is designed to attract the Northwest’s most serious wine and culinary enthusiasts who are interested in learning about Northwest wines and our wine regions,” Hayes said. “Hopefully (they will) discover and purchase new wines to add to their collections.”
Hayes added that Savor Cannon Beach tends to be a more intimate event compared to other festivals.
Savor Dungeness Crab Month
The goal behind the month-long event is to showcase the North Coast’s local bounty, and how Cannon Beach restaurants work with seasonal menus, said event organizer Beth Wise.
“I hope people really take advantage of this time of year when crab is at its freshest and most delicious, going straight from the boat to table in the fastest time possible,” Wise said. “We have many local restaurants doing great things with their menu items.”
Ecola Seafoods is one of the event’s participating restaurants. Owner Cindy Beckman said she’s excited to serve fresh crab.
“Savor Cannon Beach is a great way to promote some of our premium Oregon wild seafood,” Beckman said. “We only sell hand-picked crab, so they’re all very large and full of meat.”
At the participating restaurants, customers will find a variety of ways to enjoy crab, from cracking into whole crabs to eating crab meat in cocktails, melts and salads.
Like others participating in the events, Ecola Seafoods focuses on locally-sourced items. The business serves fresh crab that come straight from its own commercial fishing operation.
“It’s a great time for visitors to come to the beach, get out their binoculars in the nighttime and look out at the horizon to see all the crab boats and their lights,” Beckman said. “It’s almost like a little city out there on the ocean.”
Savor Cannon Beach Wine & Culinary Festival
Wine tastings, presentations and panel discussions will be held throughout the Savor Cannon Beach Wine & Culinary Festival. The weekend will start with the Best of the Northwest Wines & Small Plates, a presentation featuring wine and locally-crafted dishes.
About 40 Northwest wineries will be open during a downtown wine walk on March 13. Restaurants, art galleries and shops will also stay open. Wine walk tickets include a souvenir glass and tastings at all participating locations.
The Battle of the Bites will feature gold medal-winning wines from 20SavorNW Wine Awards on March 14. Wines will be paired with food from local restaurants.
Steven Sinkler, owner of Puffin Wines, said the festival is a fantastic opportunity to bring in customers to his tasting room, The Wine Shack.
“They’ll get to experience our tasting room, learn about wines and enjoy a delicious glass of wine in Cannon Beach,” Sinkler said.
Sinkler added that The Wine Shack’s atmosphere is approachable and casual. People can come in and enjoy wine without being judged on their wine knowledge.
Sinkler said the festival is one of his favorite events of the year.
“The city will be busy with people enjoying great wine, food and art, and staying at our hotels during an otherwise slow time of year,” Sinkler said.
A full list of participating restaurants is available at savorcannonbeach.com and in local brochures.
