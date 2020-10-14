LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Restaurant owners and lodging operators will celebrate the 20th Wild Mushroom Celebration through Nov. 15. A variety of discounts and celebrations will mark the event.
The Depot Restaurant will serve wild mushroom specials nightly, prepared by chef Michael Lalewicz and paired with wines selcted by Nancy Gorshe.
Wild mushroom specials created by chef Jake Martin will be featured at Pickled Fish Restaurant and Shelburne Pub. Chef Paul Klitsie will serve mushroom-inspired pasta specials at MyCovio’s.
42nd Street Café will feature wild mushroom dishes on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24. North Beach Tavern, owned by Carla Curtis, will offer wild mushrooms as a pizza topping daily.
Visitors who stay in China Beach Retreat’s main house will receive a $50 discount for two-night stays. Those who stay in Audubon Cottage for at least three nights will receive a wild mushroom soup and homemade sourdough biscuits on the final night of their stay. Visitors to Boreas Bed & Breakfast Inn will be able to eat a multi-course gourmet mushroom including wild mushrooms.
Reservations are required for both the restaurant and lodging options. Dining specials are for dine-in customers only, except at 42nd Street Café, which will offer specials to both to-go and dine-in customers. A video celebrating “mushroom queen” Veronica Williams will also mark the festival and is available to view at youtube.com/sorablu.
